Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

Joho was being vetted after nomination by President William Ruto as the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Maritime Affairs, and Blue Economy.

The session, held today, was marked by Joho's heartfelt recounting of his academic journey, challenges, and triumphs.

A Journey from Humble Beginnings

ADVERTISEMENT

Joho began his defense by reflecting on his humble background and the struggles he faced growing up.

Drawing inspiration from the renowned scholar Professor Ali Mazrui, who famously did not succeed in his initial Cambridge examinations, Joho emphasised that success is not always linear.

Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments Pulse Live Kenya

"Mr. Speaker, this is the point I want Kenyans to know. That historical struggles are real," he stated. "Some of us come from very poor backgrounds, Mr. Speaker. If you look at my CV, you will see I actually had to take a break for one year, transiting from primary into secondary. Why did I do that? Because my parents couldn't afford school fees."

The former governor highlighted the socioeconomic challenges he encountered, which significantly impacted his educational path.

ADVERTISEMENT

He shared a sad moment from his past, explaining how he had to work to contribute to his secondary school fees.

"I was not living in an environment that allowed me that opportunity to be able to quickly prosper in education," Joho admitted. "I contributed to my own school fees in secondary school. I had an understanding at that time with my principal that he released me earlier than any other student because I needed to go work."

Turning Struggles into Strengths

Joho's candid admission of receiving a D-minus in his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations was a key point in his narrative.

Despite the academic setback, he emphasized his determination to improve and progress. "I turned that around. Today, as I sit here, I hold two degrees," he proudly declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments Pulse Live Kenya

Joho revealed that he is currently pursuing a master's degree from the prestigious Harvard University.

Addressing the persistent scrutiny over his academic credentials, Joho expressed his hope to bring the matter to a permanent closure.

He recounted the numerous occasions when his education was called into question, from his first run for Member of Parliament to his campaigns for the gubernatorial seat in Mombasa.

"It started when I was running for MP in 2000. Big conversation," he recounted. "When I was running for governor in 2013, it also became one of the biggest campaign issues."

ADVERTISEMENT

A Battle Against Political Adversaries

Joho also spoke about the political adversities he faced, particularly during the first term of President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

He claimed that there were attempts to undermine his political career by attacking his academic qualifications.

"There are those who felt that they may have an opportunity now to permanently remove me from the political equation by dealing with my education credentials," he asserted.

Despite the challenges, Joho remained resolute, stating that his credentials had been thoroughly vetted by various government institutions, including the Higher Learning Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and even through judicial processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is no government institution that has not investigated my credentials," Joho affirmed, reiterating his commitment to transparency and accountability.

Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments Pulse Live Kenya

A Vision for the Future

In a closing statement, Joho looked to the future, expressing his aspirations for further academic achievements.

He hinted at his desire to pursue a PhD, promising that if approved for the Cabinet position, he would continue to work towards bettering the lives of Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you nominate me and we do well, the next vetting, you should see a PhD, Mr. Speaker. And telling you what this space. If I come back, if God wills, we do some real work, better the lives of the Kenyan people, you will call me Dr. Hassan Joho."

Joho's testimony highlighted the resilience and determination that have defined his career, leaving no doubt about his commitment to public service and education.

As the vetting process continues, Kenyans will be closely watching the outcome, with Joho's academic qualifications once again at the forefront of the national conversation.

Career, Net worth

During his introduction, he told the committee that his CV had a different approach because his work experience preceded his education qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that immediately he left high school he started work before later doing a bridging course to help him enroll in university.

After doing business he entered politics and became an MP for Kisauni, an assistant minister in the Ministry of Transport and later Mombasa Governor.

Hassan Joho revealed that his is worth Sh2.3 billion net worth.

Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments Pulse Live Kenya

He broke down his worth in developed and undeveloped property which includes his homes in Mombasa, Vipingo, Nairobi and Malindi, shareholding in other property, family businesses, jewellery specifically watched and cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that his declared net worth of only his share of the family property.

He also said that he is not involved in drugs, explaining that a report in Parliament said that no evidence was found against him.