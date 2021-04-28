President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday issued the certificate of presidential nomination with respect to Chief Justice designate Martha Koome.
Uhuru gives his go-ahead on nomination of Martha Koome for Chief Justice position
Martha Koome inching closer to Chief Justice position
In a message to the National Assembly, the President confirmed his appointment of Lady Justice Koome on recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
Speaker Justin Muturi informed the House of the nomination during the afternoon session, directing that the Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs should proceed on the approval hearings.
"The President, therefore, seeks the approval of the National Assembly on the said nomination.
"The Committee should notify the nominee and the general public of the time and place for holding the approval hearings expeditiously... and, therefore, commence the necessary approval hearings and table its report on or before Tuesday 25th May, 2021," Speaker Muturi conveyed.
