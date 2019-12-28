Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has poked holes into Deputy President William Ruto’s flamboyant lifestyle and demanded that DP must step aside to allow for investigations into his source of wealth.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Odinga pointed out that DP Ruto’s flamboyant lifestyle and immense wealth which has been a source of controversy and which appears to have significantly increased in recent days should be the focus in the purge against graft.

Odinga alleged that it has been party after party at DP Ruto’s residence with delegations trooping in to collect cash every other day.

“Which individual can have such money? You are bringing crowds and crowds of people each and every day slaughtering chicken and paying for their transport, and giving them petty cash, what is the source of such cash?” Raila asked.

DP Ruto’s Sugoi home has been a beehive of activities for the better part of the year, with the events peaking over the festive season.

Delegations of thousands of people have trooped in over the festive season from more than ten counties including Vihiga, Kakamega, Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia and Nandi Sugoi.

DP Ruto hosting a delegation at his Karen home

The former premier also noted that the same individuals move around with sacs of money, ready to dish out in a bid to charm the public and rally voters behind DP Ruto ahead of the 2022 elections.

Indeed the DP and his allies have been splashing millions at various events with a conservative estimate of his donations placing it at slightly over a hundred million shillings spent on harambees alone.

“We must have the boldness to hold the bull by the horn and to say enough is enough and ask these people to step aside, that is impunity of the highest order,” said Raila.

Many Kenyans have expressed concerns over the same with many wondering if DP Ruto’s annual tax returns to KRA are in line with his perceived wealth, splashed at public events.

Obsession with 2022

Credible reports futher indicate that hundreds of millions was spent in the Kibra by election alone when DP Ruto led campaigns for Jubilee’s candidate Mac Donald Mariga.

Raila claimed the same people were moving around with sacks of money to dish out every Sunday. He wants a lifestyle audit on the DP carried out.

In the candid interview, Odinga also stated that he is tightening things from within in a bid to tame runaway graft and impunity.

File image of DP Ruto at a past harambee where he donated cash

Raila claimed that Ruto was so obsessed with the 2022 General Election and wondered why he believed he was the only one in the race.

“There are so many Kenyans who want to be the president of this country in 2022. I do not know who told him he was to be alone. Kenyans will only go for one person in 2022. It is not a reserve of one person or anybody,” he said.

“I have not reduced opposition, if some are crying foul it is because I have tightened things from inside. There should be no sacred cows if we expect to succeed,” added Raila.