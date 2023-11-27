The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Murkomen clarifies 'Ruto must go' chants in Baringo [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Disgruntled Baringo residents shouted "Ruto must go" as CS Murkomen was giving his speech

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Benjamin Cheboi watch the Baringo County Governor's Super Cup Finals for Ladies at the Kabarnet Showground
Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Benjamin Cheboi watch the Baringo County Governor's Super Cup Finals for Ladies at the Kabarnet Showground

Roads Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen encountered hecklers during Baringo County's Governor's Cup finals in on Sunday.

According to videos from the event, the disgruntled residents were shouting "Ruto must go" as CS Murkomen was giving his speech.

In a statement, the Cabinet Secretary explained that the chants were not aimed at President William Ruto but to a local Federation of Football Kenya official named Kenneth Ruto.

The incident occurred during the men's finals, which were eventually postponed due to protests by Baringo Youth FC from Kabarnet, Baringo Central.

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Benjamin Cheboi watch the Baringo County Governor's Super Cup Finals for Ladies at the Kabarnet Showground
Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Benjamin Cheboi watch the Baringo County Governor's Super Cup Finals for Ladies at the Kabarnet Showground

The team contested their loss against Chemogoch FC from Mogotio, and tensions escalated as the Baringo Central team and their fans voiced their dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation, particularly targeting the FKF official.

CS Murkomen, who was present at the event to support Governor Cheboi and the Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen Peace Cup, shed light on the matter in a statement.

According to him, the disgruntled residents were expressing their frustration towards Mr. Ruto, who they believed was not adequately addressing their concerns.

"Being the home team, and with their fans being more than half of the stadium, it was impossible to proceed with the match.

"The players and the fans poured their frustrations on FKF officials, especially one Mr. Ruto, whom they felt was not addressing their concerns," explained Murkomen.

The confusion arose due to the shared surname with President William Ruto, leading some quarters to believe that the chants were political in nature.

However, Murkomen emphasized that the residents were focused on issues related to the football match and not making a political statement against the president.

The CS commended the efforts of volunteers in making the OKM Peace Cup a success and expressed optimism that Governor Cheboi and local leaders would resolve the matter soon.

Despite the incident, Murkomen highlighted the positive role sports, particularly football, can play in fostering peace.

"Sports can be emotive, but football is a beautiful and popular game that can be used to foster peace," Murkomen remarked.

He ended on a lighter note by acknowledging a humorous suggestion from a friend to stick to athletics.

Despite the chaotic Baringo County's Governor's Cup finals, the OKM Peach Cup finals are now set to take place in Kapenguria, where winners will be awarded, and fans hope for a more peaceful and smoothly conducted event.

Denis Mwangi

