Political analyst Tony Gachoka on Monday became a trending topic on social media after he launched a campaign accusing his longtime family friend and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe of corruption.

Gachoka sensationally claimed that Murathe was one of the beneficiaries of lucrative tenders that Kemsa floated in the battle against Covid19.

"David Murathe is - in my mind the Biggest liability to Uhuru, the Handshake and Kenya," Gachoka said in one tweet.

The political analyst further claimed that the Jubilee Vice Chairman made the supplies through the financing of former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth.

"#Covid19Millionaires ARE MY Mt. Kenya fellas NAMELY: David Murathe and Peter Kenneth. TG," the journalist added.

The discussion was promoted through the hashtag #TGExposesMurathe and was for the most of Monday the number one trending topic.

Gachoka admitted his close ties with Murathe saying he willing to sacrifice his own people for the good of the country.

"Am sacrificing our own to defeat corruption. It gives me no pleasure, where are u am willing to say heavy things ... try me," he stated.

The two are longtime family friends and even Gachoka's show, Point Blank, was produced by Murathe's niece Paloma Gatabaki.