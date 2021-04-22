The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced the measures it will take following Jubilee Party's declared intent to dissolve the coalition pact signed after the 2017 General Election.
UDA Party rejects Jubilee Party's bid to dissolve coalition agreement, announces next step
UDA not boarding
In an official statement by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, the newly revamped party officially declared a "dispute" on the matter.
"The relevant organs of the Coalition parties shall undertake the appropriate arbitration process in a bid to resolve the dispute and update you of the outcome thereof.
"Meantime, all parliamentarians holding office pursuant to the coalition agreement and in particular, the deputy majority leader Senator Fatuma Dullo should continue holding office until such a time as the disputes arbitration panel shall determine the fate of the coalition," the statement read in part.
Jubilee seeking divorce from UDA
Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju wrote to the Political Parties Registrar on its intention to dissolve the 2018 partial coalition pact with UDA, which was then Party of Development and Reforms (PDR).
"The Jubilee Party National Management Committee, after considering the prevailing political and legal hurdles facing the proposed coalition, have found it improper and untenable to complete the formulation of the Coalition," the letter read in part.
