UDA Party rejects Jubilee Party's bid to dissolve coalition agreement, announces next step

In an official statement by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, the newly revamped party officially declared a "dispute" on the matter.

"The relevant organs of the Coalition parties shall undertake the appropriate arbitration process in a bid to resolve the dispute and update you of the outcome thereof.

"Meantime, all parliamentarians holding office pursuant to the coalition agreement and in particular, the deputy majority leader Senator Fatuma Dullo should continue holding office until such a time as the disputes arbitration panel shall determine the fate of the coalition," the statement read in part.

Jubilee seeking divorce from UDA

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju wrote to the Political Parties Registrar on its intention to dissolve the 2018 partial coalition pact with UDA, which was then Party of Development and Reforms (PDR).