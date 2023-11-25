The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

After their release, the Palestinians are to return to the places where they previously lived, for example in the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison [ndtv]
Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison [ndtv]

Recommended articles

Israel will initially transfer the detainees to Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank for medical examinations by International Red Cross staff, according to the newspaper, which cited Israeli prison officials.

Al Jazeera reported that the prisoners to be released include 18 women and 24 teenage boys.

As a condition of the agreement, Hamas militants must first release Israeli hostages being held in Gaza before the Palestinian prisoners are released from Israeli custody, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

After their release, the Palestinians are to return to the places where they previously lived, for example in the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

The first group of Palestinian prisoners consisted of minors and women held in Israeli prisons on offences ranging from stone-throwing to attacks on police officers, including some who were arrested but never faced trial, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimio MP's brother found dead

Azimio MP's brother found dead

Ruto endorses National Dialogue Committee recommendations, reveals next steps

Ruto endorses National Dialogue Committee recommendations, reveals next steps

Martha Karua speaks as focus shifts to Ruto & Raila after NADCO report release

Martha Karua speaks as focus shifts to Ruto & Raila after NADCO report release

Key recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee submitted to Raila & Ruto

Key recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee submitted to Raila & Ruto

KPLC announces blackout lasting up to 9 hours in 4 counties on Sunday

KPLC announces blackout lasting up to 9 hours in 4 counties on Sunday

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison

KNEC explains errors in KCPE exam results and timelines for queries

KNEC explains errors in KCPE exam results and timelines for queries

6 surprising things you didn't know about Kiraitu Murungi’s degree in happiness & passion

6 surprising things you didn't know about Kiraitu Murungi’s degree in happiness & passion

New twist in Sh94M cash heist as DCI unearth new evidence & arrest more suspects

New twist in Sh94M cash heist as DCI unearth new evidence & arrest more suspects

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official [India TV News]

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Israel supporters take part in a demonstration demanding immediate release of children hostages who are being held in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Prague, Czech Republic, November 20, 2023.REUTERS/David W Cerny

Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal in a major diplomatic breakthrough

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison [ndtv]

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison

Pope Francis.Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis