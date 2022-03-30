It's Kenya vs rest of Africa in the upcoming Equator Rally

However, defending champion Carl 'Flash' Tundo will miss out on the annual showpiece with recently crowned East African Safari Classic Rally champion Baldev Chager also absent.

‘’Off course we feel a little upset not to be rallying. But it's just the way it is. I have no plans at all for the weekend rally. I am just helping a few guys get their cars and parts in order for them," Chager told Nation Sport.

Equator Rally also attracted current ARC leader Leroy Gomes of Zambia in a Ford Fiesta-R2 and Uganda’s Amaanraj Rai in a Skoda, with Giancarlo Davite of Rwanda also entering the event in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Pulse Live Kenya

Maxine Wahome, who recently won the Ladies Rally in a Subaru Impreza, will be the only female driver in the competition.

For the second year running, the ARC Equator Rally will serve as a dry run for the WRC Safari Rally which is set for June.

The sections to be used in the Equator Rally will be exactly the same as what has been planned for Kenya’s major round of the 2022 WRC programme.

Shakedown and free practice will be done on Friday. Shakedown will now be for the drivers in the re-registered Non-ARC Cars. Free practice is meant for ARC homologated cars only.

Pulse Live Kenya

The main event will take place on Saturday with three competitive stages that will be done three times. The stages will be Sosyambu (29.32km), Elementaita (15.08km), and Sleeping Warrior (23.05km). The total competitive distance will be (183.82km).