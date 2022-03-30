RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

It's Kenya vs rest of Africa in the upcoming Equator Rally

Cyprian Kimutai

Drivers from Zambia, Uganda and Rwanda have registered for the rally

Kenya's national flag is seen during the ceremonial start of the African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally Kenya at the Kenya Wildlife Services Institute in Naivasha, Kenya, on April 23, 2021 (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
The African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally set for April 1-3 in Naivasha, Nakuru County has attracted 23 drivers, majority from Kenya with three travelling from Uganda, Zambia and Rwanda.

However, defending champion Carl 'Flash' Tundo will miss out on the annual showpiece with recently crowned East African Safari Classic Rally champion Baldev Chager also absent.

‘’Off course we feel a little upset not to be rallying. But it's just the way it is. I have no plans at all for the weekend rally. I am just helping a few guys get their cars and parts in order for them," Chager told Nation Sport.

Equator Rally also attracted current ARC leader Leroy Gomes of Zambia in a Ford Fiesta-R2 and Uganda’s Amaanraj Rai in a Skoda, with Giancarlo Davite of Rwanda also entering the event in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Nikhil Sachania of Kenya and his co-driver Deep Patel of Kenya steer their Mitsubishi Evolution 10 during the African Rally Championship (AIC) Equator Rally Kenya at Kedong Ranch in Naivasha, Kenya, on April 25, 2021 (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Maxine Wahome, who recently won the Ladies Rally in a Subaru Impreza, will be the only female driver in the competition.

For the second year running, the ARC Equator Rally will serve as a dry run for the WRC Safari Rally which is set for June.

The sections to be used in the Equator Rally will be exactly the same as what has been planned for Kenya’s major round of the 2022 WRC programme.

Shakedown and free practice will be done on Friday. Shakedown will now be for the drivers in the re-registered Non-ARC Cars. Free practice is meant for ARC homologated cars only.

Carl Tundo of Kenya and his co-driver Tim Jessop of Kenya drive over a stream during the African Rally Championship (AIC) Equator Rally Kenya at Soysambu Conservancy in Nakuru on April 24, 2021 (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
The main event will take place on Saturday with three competitive stages that will be done three times. The stages will be Sosyambu (29.32km), Elementaita (15.08km), and Sleeping Warrior (23.05km). The total competitive distance will be (183.82km).

The final stages will go through Lodaiga (19.17km) and Kedong (31.25km). They will have done eight stages with a total distance of 546.83km of which competitive distance will be 183.82kms.

Cyprian Kimutai

