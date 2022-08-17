Anthony Joshua preaches discipline ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Tosin Abayomi
'I have a competitive spirit' - Anthony Joshua aims to follow in the footsteps of Mohamed Ali and become 3-time heavyweight champion of the world.

British professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua has talked about discipline ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Ukrainian Usyk defeated Joshua after 12 rounds of boxing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

It was the second time Joshua would lose the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight boxing titles and now has an opportunity to become a three-time champion.

Usyk and Joshua met head to head at the pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Usyk wore a native attire to represent his country Ukraine going through a war with Russia.

The heavyweight champion insisted that despite adjustments from Joshua, the rematch would be the same.

He said, "It's true, he learned from me, I learned from him.

'But I don’t think it will be all new, the last bout will continue into round 13, 14 and 15.

`We had enough time to study with each other. This Saturday will be a great, great fight. We were born to compete, for life, belts, for anything.

'The one who does not compete, does not live. All our lives are competition, for anything, something, for somebody. That’s why we’re competing.'

Joshua on the other insisted that the competition against Usyk would come down to his discipline.

The 32-year-old has an opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight boxing champion and understands the challenge in front of him.

He said, 'It’s tough, but I’m relishing the challenge,' he said. Let’s get the job done, instinct, stay focused and god willing, I’ll be victorious.

Joshua takes on Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
'I have goals that I want to achieve on the night, and I need to be disciplined to follow through. It’s competition with myself. The belts mean something, but that’s at the end of the target.

'I’ll focus on the process first and foremost. I want to compete. I have a competitive spirit.'

Joshua takes on Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

