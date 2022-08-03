Kenyan duo secure silver and bronze medals in women's 10,000m

The race had a considerably larger field than that of the men on August 2. McColgan, with a Personal Best (PB) of 30:19.02, was looking to follow in her mum Liz McColgan's footsteps by medalling in this event.

From the gun, the race was quite slow with all athletes fighting for space on the inner lane. However, everything changed in the 4,000m mark when McColgan inspired by the crowd went to the front.

Pulse Live Kenya

At the halfway point of the race, McColgan was still in front, however the pace picked up in the 6,000m mark when Cheptai and Kiprotich made their move passing the Scot to take control of the race.

The medal contest with 3,000m to go was between these three who were well ahead of the other runners. With 2,000m to go, McColgan moved back into the gold medal position as the Kenyans began to slow down.

22 laps down, Kiprotich dropped back from the leading pack seemingly having picked up an injury. The gold medal was now between Cheptai and McColgan.

With 200m to go, Cheptai increased her pace significantly. Gritting her teeth, everyone was expecting her to cross the finish line comfortably. However, with less than 100m to go, McColgan accelerated past Cheptai to the joy of fans in the Alexander Stadium.

Pulse Live Kenya

McColgan dug deep for that one, crossing the line in 30:48.60. Not only did she get the gold medal but the Scot also set a Commonwealth Games record!