Omanyala powers 4X100 relay team into finals as Abraham Kibiwot bags another gold for Kenya

Omanyala received the button when Kenya was trailing at position 4 with little hope of securing a slot in the finals. However, the Commonwealth 100m Champion was the game-changer as he breezed past his competitors to hand Kenya a slot in the finals, finish at number 2 behind team Nigeria.

Africa’s fastest man in top form, buoyed by his recent exploits in the 100m race where he bagged gold for the country and reclaimed a title that Kenya last won 60 years ago.

Earlier on, Abraham Kibiwot bagged yet another gold for Kenya in the 3000m steeplechase at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday. Kibiwot crossed the finish line in eight minutes and 11.15 seconds with India's Avinash Mukund Sable bagging silver after finishing in 8:11.20.

Kibiwott weathered strong challenge from a resilient Avinash Mukund Sable of India who threatened to snatch the medal, keeping Kibiwott on toes to the tape. In the end, it was sheer experience, tact, resilience and power that saw Kenya bag the medal.

2021 World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase Amos Serem grabbed bronze in 8:16.83. Australia’s Oliver Hoare spoiled the party for Kenya in the 1500 meters race after crossing the finish line ahead of Timothy Cheruiyotwho settled for gold.

Cheruiyot surged ahead of the pack, taking the lead from World 1,500m champion Jake Wightman just after the last bend and maintained the lead for a while.