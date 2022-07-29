BIRMINGHAM22

Team Kenya dazzles at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Cyprian Kimutai
Kenya will be represented by 127 sportsmen and women

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Ferdinand Omanyala and Carolina Wanjira, Flag Bearers of Team Kenya lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala and women’s wheelchair basketballer Carolina Wanjira were at the centre stage as they led the Kenyan delegation at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Just like the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium saw each country have two flag bearers, a man and a woman.

Wanjira is part of the national women’s wheelchair basketball 3X3 team that for the first time in history secured qualification to the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes for Team Kenya take part in the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, central England, on July 28, 2022. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The team qualified for the quadrennial event despite losing in their final African qualifier to South Africa. Following the loss, the Commonwealth Games Association of Kenya applied for a bipartite allocation.

The method refers to when local federations get additional places for the physically challenged athletes in consultation with the Commonwealth Games Federation after applying for the special consideration.

The application was successful as Kenya was extended a special invitation to the Games. Apart from Wanjira, the team includes; Stella Titoy, Eunice Adhiambo and Rahel Akoth.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Ferdinand Omanyala and Carolina Wanjira, Flag Bearers of Team Kenya leads their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Omanyala, who assisted Wanjira to push her wheelchair will be aiming to make history by becoming the first Kenyan to win gold in the men’s 100m of the Commonwealth Games.

Africa’s fastest man will also be on a mission to revitalise himself after his poor performance at the recently held World Athletics Championships.

Due to failure to secure an American visa on time, Omanyala arrived late and fatigued in Eugene, Oregon which saw him get knocked out of the Championships following a fifth-place finish in the semi-finals.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Ferdinand Omanyala and Carolina Wanjira, Flag Bearers of Team Kenya lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
It was a red affair for Team Kenya during the opening ceremony as the men were seen dressed in dapper suits designed by Kenyan luxury designer Wanja Kenya.

The women, on the other hand, crisscrossed a packed Alexander Stadium dressed in a simple but elegant red maxi dress inspired by Africa’s most popular tribe, the Maasai.

Kenya will be represented by 127 sportsmen and women at the Games fighting for medals in 20 disciplines and eight para-sports.

