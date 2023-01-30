Tuwei calls for more events to be staged in grassroots in search of raw talent

He also noted that the long-distances (marathons and half-marathons) should be put into consideration in order to have more athletes competing as they prepare to participate in international races.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I am hoping we shall be coming back here next year for the 33rd edition of this Cross-country. We used to have a half-marathon and I will be more than happy if it is brought back. We need to have more athletes competing in the marathons as they train ahead of major marathons,” Tuwei said.

He added: “We have to promote the sport in the grassroots because I believe that’s where the talent is. We shall be hoping to have marathons staged in Kisumu, Mombasa and many other places as time goes by.”

On matters concerning the payment of the Eldoret Marathon winners, Tuwei revealed that he had spoken to the organisers of the marathon and they were looking into the matter. He called upon the Uasin Gishu County Government to extend a hand of support to the organisers in matters of making the payment.

“The athletes need to be paid so that we can come back here in April for another edition. We do not want to kill this sport,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tuwei is also bubbling with confidence ahead of the Sirikwa Cross-country meet, a World Cross Country Tour Gold series, slated for February 4 in Lobo Village, Uasin Gishu County.