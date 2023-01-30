ADVERTISEMENT

Tuwei calls for more events to be staged in grassroots in search of raw talent

Abigael Wafula
Athletics

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei believes that hosting athletics events in more counties will aid in promoting the sport while discovering and nurturing young talent.

Athletics Kenya president Gen Jack Tuwei address a press conference, on December 15 2021 at Riadha House. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
Athletics Kenya president Gen Jack Tuwei address a press conference, on December 15 2021 at Riadha House. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO

Speaking in Eldoret Sports Club during the Discovery Cross-country, Tuwei said he is aware there is talent in the grassroots and if the youngsters are given an opportunity, then athletics will be able to grow.

He also noted that the long-distances (marathons and half-marathons) should be put into consideration in order to have more athletes competing as they prepare to participate in international races.

Athletics Kenya president Gen Jack Tuwei at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on January 3 2022. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox
Athletics Kenya president Gen Jack Tuwei at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on January 3 2022. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO

“I am hoping we shall be coming back here next year for the 33rd edition of this Cross-country. We used to have a half-marathon and I will be more than happy if it is brought back. We need to have more athletes competing in the marathons as they train ahead of major marathons,” Tuwei said.

He added: “We have to promote the sport in the grassroots because I believe that’s where the talent is. We shall be hoping to have marathons staged in Kisumu, Mombasa and many other places as time goes by.”

On matters concerning the payment of the Eldoret Marathon winners, Tuwei revealed that he had spoken to the organisers of the marathon and they were looking into the matter. He called upon the Uasin Gishu County Government to extend a hand of support to the organisers in matters of making the payment.

“The athletes need to be paid so that we can come back here in April for another edition. We do not want to kill this sport,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tuwei is also bubbling with confidence ahead of the Sirikwa Cross-country meet, a World Cross Country Tour Gold series, slated for February 4 in Lobo Village, Uasin Gishu County.

“We are now looking forward to a successful X-country on Saturday. It will be exciting because we have quite a number of foreign athletes who have confirmed participation,” he said.

Abigael Wafula
