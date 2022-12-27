Basketball rules explained: Inside 16 common rules

As with any sport, knowing what they are isn’t enough – understanding them inside out will make all the difference to your enjoyment of the game and if you're planning to place a wager on NBA games, you'll get a better understanding of the happening.

But for today, In this article, we will cover 16 common NBA rules (there are many more), writing them clearly so that anyone can easily grasp their meanings.

1) Ball Possession: The team who lost ball possession at the end of each quarter starts off first for the next quarter

2) Pass interference/ illegal use of hands: A player cannot touch another player when he has possession of the ball. If he does, the player who got touched will get a free throw against his opponent.

3) Unnecessary roughness: This can be a very subjective call, but basically involves putting your shoulder into someone or using your elbows to push off of an opponent while they are dribbling or shooting.

4) Three-second violation: The offensive team has up to three seconds after touching the ball to enter the key and make a play on the basket. If they enter more than three seconds later, it is considered a three second violation (and likely leads to their opponents getting possession of the ball).

5) Traveling: When dribbling the ball, you cannot take more than two steps before dribbling again. You also have to clear both feet before taking a third step.

6) Illegal screen: This occurs when an offensive player purposefully blocks the path of another player with his body or arm.

7) Intentional fouls: These occur during close, physical play when a defensive player becomes overzealous and deliberately makes contact with an opponent to cause them to miss their shot attempt at the basket.

8) Flagrant fouls: A flagrant foul is one that involves unnecessary roughness in a dangerous or vicious manner (such as intentionally hitting someone above their shoulders). When this happens, the referee can give a warning, or assess the offender serious penalties like ejection from the game.

9) Jump ball: This refers to balls which are tied up by both teams in close proximity to the basket, or near mid-court. Sometimes it becomes necessary to have a jump ball to determine possession of the ball.

10) Backboard: This is a rectangular piece of glass that is typically about 4 feet high and 6 feet long, behind each hoop.

11) Rebound: A rebound occurs whenever the team with possession of the ball loses control of it, and someone on their opponents’ team gets hold of it before it hits the floor.

12) Fast break: This occurs when a team makes a basket, and the other team immediately starts pushing up the court for an easy layup themselves. It’s best to make your shots count!

13) Three-point field goal: A three-pointer is made when a player shoots from beyond arc level at the top of the key, or 3 feet behind it. While they are harder to make than regular baskets (from closer in), they are worth more points – so don’t be afraid to take them!

14) Defensive rebound: As mentioned above, this happens whenever a player on one team gets control of the ball after it has been rebounded by someone on their opponents team.

15) Jump ball violation: In order for a jump ball to be called, the players must be facing each other and the referee must make sure that their arms are parallel to the floor in front of them.

If any one of these criteria isn’t met, it’s considered a jump ball violation – giving possession of the ball to whichever team would have been on defense before that particular foul occurred.

16) Shot clock: This is a timer which counts down 24 seconds as soon as either team begins possession of the ball after getting a rebound or making a basket.

If they can’t get up court and make a shot by this time, they will lose possession automatically (unless they get a free throw, which also gives them some time).

Whether you’re new to the game of basketball or have been playing for a long time, it’s always helpful to keep these common rules and regulations in mind.

By understanding the ins and outs of the game, you can help your team win more often – and maybe even impress your friends with your knowledge along the way!