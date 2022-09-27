FIBA WWC

VIDEO: Mali disgrace African continent as teammates exchange blows

Watch Mali the team that replaced Nigeria disgrace the African continent as players exchange blows at the FIBA WWC.

The Malian women's national basketball team rose to the top of the trends following a loss at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (WWC) in Sydney, Australia.

Mali Africa's sole representatives at the FIBA WWC suffered an 81-68 loss to Serbia in a group stage fixture played on Monday, September 26, 2022.

It was Mali's second loss at the FIBA WWC as they were well beaten in the previous three games.

Mali lost 89-56 to start the tournament, then 118-58 against hosts Australia and then 74-59 to France.

Three defeats and another loss to Serbia sent tempers flaring in the Mali camp.

While Malian were still upset about four straight defeats, it went from bad to worse as

The team were making their way through the media area where reporters interview players after their elimination from the competition.,

One of the players launched a punch at her teammate which was caught on camera by Serbian television interviewing one of their stars.

The video of Mali's players punching each other went viral bringing shame and ridicule to the African continent based on reactions.

Mali were runners-up to Nigeria at the 2021 Women's Afrobasket championship but would represent the continent as FIBA replaced D'Tigress following a government intervention in elections.

Mali suffered an 88-65 loss to Canada in their final group game on Tuesday, September 27 and will now exit the tournament.

