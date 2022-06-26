Bernard Ndong wraps it up at Citizen TV after 13 years

Ndong, who presented his last broadcast on June 25, received an emotional farewell from the crew who showered him with messages of praise for an illustrious career at the station.

Senior Sports Editor Mike Okinyi - in his farewell message - narrated how Ndong ended up on the sports desk despite having been hired as a sales representative for the media house.

Bernard Ndong quits Citizen TV after 13 years Pulse Live Kenya

“We were going to studio to do a screen test for Kirigo Ng'arwa and you asked if you could join and I said yes, please join. I remember it was three weeks of hard training and back and forth and when I finally sent the tape to our then-boss Faridah Karoney, she had no doubts and she said, 'Take Ndong for sports, Kirigo will join breakfast,' and the rest is history,” narrated Okinyi.

Okinyi described Ndong as one of the strongest and hardworking colleagues he has worked with and wished him all the best in his future aspirations.

Waihiga Mwaura who also started out at the station's sports desk said the sports desk was going to have a void after Ndong’s departure but regardless he knew Ndong was going to shine wherever he went.

Mukami Wambora her colleague on the desk on her part thanked Ndong for his guidance when she joined the media house.

“A lot of people don’t know this, I’m not a trained journalist I just have a passion for sports so I came in completely raw and Mike and Bernard had to teach me how script, how to edit from the very beginning and I have never felt so supported within a team,” Wambora emotionally narrated.

Victoria Rubadiri said it was her honour to work with Ndong and wished him the best.