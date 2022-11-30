Qatar 2022: 3 Sure Betting tips for Canada v Morocco

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Canada vs Morocco game

Morocco win

AFP

Canada have nothing to play for, and Morocco have a fresh catalogue of games where they outplayed Croatia and Belgium.

Canada are the weakest team in the group, and they have gotten the worst time to play a Moroccan team in form, and motivated with the prospects of qualifying for the round of sixteen.

Morocco straight win is a sure pick.

Canada vs Morocco correct score (0-2)

AFP

Morocco would win this game, it is just a matter of determining how many, there are usually no exact numbers or patterns to determine correct score lines, but Morocco are the favourites,so a win, they are not an amazing offensive force, so two goals is reasonable, and Canada have been poor in front of goal, so a clean sheet for Morocco.

Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is 0-2,in favour of Morocco.

Canada under 1.5

Canada have only scored one goal in the tournament so far, a motivated Morocco that has only conceded one so far, with eyes set on qualification is not where Canada would find their form in front of goal.

AFP