Qatar 2022: 3 Sure Betting tips for Canada v Morocco

Faruq Ibrahim
Sports  >  betting

We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group F fixture between Canada and Morocco

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Canada vs Morocco game

Roman Saiss, captain of Morocco AFP

Canada have nothing to play for, and Morocco have a fresh catalogue of games where they outplayed Croatia and Belgium.

Canada are the weakest team in the group, and they have gotten the worst time to play a Moroccan team in form, and motivated with the prospects of qualifying for the round of sixteen.

Morocco straight win is a sure pick.

Ziyech in action for Morocco AFP

Morocco would win this game, it is just a matter of determining how many, there are usually no exact numbers or patterns to determine correct score lines, but Morocco are the favourites,so a win, they are not an amazing offensive force, so two goals is reasonable, and Canada have been poor in front of goal, so a clean sheet for Morocco.

Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is 0-2,in favour of Morocco.

Canada have only scored one goal in the tournament so far, a motivated Morocco that has only conceded one so far, with eyes set on qualification is not where Canada would find their form in front of goal.

Jonathan David in action for Canada AFP

If you insist on betting on an option in this game, this is a really good pick.

