Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany

Stephen Oladehinde
Sports  >  betting

The world cup group stage is in its final round of games as Costa Rica and Germany face off in Group E and Bet9ja offers you attractive odds and options to select for this game.

Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

The Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany has been analyzed for you.

With the odds given to Germany for this game it’s so difficult not to pick Germany to win this game. Germany lost their opening group game against Japan and drew against Spain in the second game of their group stage. They need a win against Costa Rica to secure a round of 16 qualification. They will put their all in this game and we expect a win from them.

Rudiger in action for Germany
Rudiger in action for Germany Pulse Nigeria

Even though Germany have not really scored much in this tournament we still expect them to go on a goal rampage against Costa Rica. Germany have scored only two goals in this tournament and will be looking to add more goal tally against Costa Rica. We expect them to score at least three goals against them.

This first half win option is not a bad option to pick for this game. Costa Rica lost the first half against Spain who are a quality side and they are also going to play Germany who are also a very quality and technical side. We expect Germany to win the first half of this game without any difficulty.

Stephen Oladehinde

