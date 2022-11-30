Ghana defeated South Korea in their second game in Group H which gave them a chance of qualification into the round of 16. They face Uruguay who lost against Portugal and have just one point in their group. A win for Ghana would see them secure the round of 16 qualification a win for Uruguay could also see them have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16 games.
Qatar 2022: Sure betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay
There are attractive betting tips available for the third round game involving Ghana and Uruguay and we have analyzed the best tips for this game
The Group E match between Ghana and Uruguay has been analyzed for you.
Ghana to win or draw
Ghanaian team's chance of winning or drawing this match is very high, all they need is to avoid a defeat in this game. Ghana has been a better team in this tournament than Uruguay who have lost one and drawn one in this competition. Ghana’s win against South Korea put them at an advantage going into this game and a win or draw is a good bet for them.
Over 1.5 goals
Ghana are one of the highest scoring teams in this world cup scoring five goals in just two games. Over 1.5 goals option is a good pick for this game seeing how Ghana have been impressive in front of goal. We expect at least two goals in this match which is very likely.
Ghana over 0.5 goals
This is an easy pick for Ghana seeing how they have scored at least two goals in each of their games in this competition. We can't take the fact away that Ghana’s forward line has been impressive and we expect at least a goal from them when they face Uruguay in their final group stage game.
