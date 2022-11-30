Qatar 2022: Sure betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

There are attractive betting tips available for the third round game involving Ghana and Uruguay and we have analyzed the best tips for this game

Betting tips and odds for Ghana vs Uruguay
Betting tips and odds for Ghana vs Uruguay

Ghana defeated South Korea in their second game in Group H which gave them a chance of qualification into the round of 16. They face Uruguay who lost against Portugal and have just one point in their group. A win for Ghana would see them secure the round of 16 qualification a win for Uruguay could also see them have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16 games.

Recommended articles

The Group E match between Ghana and Uruguay has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Ghanaian team's chance of winning or drawing this match is very high, all they need is to avoid a defeat in this game. Ghana has been a better team in this tournament than Uruguay who have lost one and drawn one in this competition. Ghana’s win against South Korea put them at an advantage going into this game and a win or draw is a good bet for them.

Federico Valverde of Uruguay
Federico Valverde of Uruguay Pulse Nigeria

Ghana are one of the highest scoring teams in this world cup scoring five goals in just two games. Over 1.5 goals option is a good pick for this game seeing how Ghana have been impressive in front of goal. We expect at least two goals in this match which is very likely.

This is an easy pick for Ghana seeing how they have scored at least two goals in each of their games in this competition. We can't take the fact away that Ghana’s forward line has been impressive and we expect at least a goal from them when they face Uruguay in their final group stage game.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Cameroon vs Brazil

    Qatar 2022: 2 easy betting tips and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

  • Betting tips and odds for Ghana vs Uruguay

    Qatar 2022: Sure betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay

  • Croatia vs. Belgium betting tips and odds

    Qatar 2022: How to cashout on Croatia vs. Belgium

Recommended articles

Top 10 Video games that made our 2022 [Pulse Sports List]

Top 10 Video games that made our 2022 [Pulse Sports List]

Qatar 2022: 2 easy betting tips and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: 2 easy betting tips and correct score for Cameroon vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: Sure betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay

Qatar 2022: Sure betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay

Qatar 2022: How to cashout on Croatia vs. Belgium

Qatar 2022: How to cashout on Croatia vs. Belgium

Costa Rica vs Germany: Die Mannschaft & Ticos lock horns in winners take all tie

Costa Rica vs Germany: Die Mannschaft & Ticos lock horns in winners take all tie

REPORT: Ronaldo to team up with Aboubakar in Al Nassr after €200 million-per-year deal

REPORT: Ronaldo to team up with Aboubakar in Al Nassr after €200 million-per-year deal

Meet Stephanie Frappart the first female referee set to make history in the World Cup

Meet Stephanie Frappart the first female referee set to make history in the World Cup

LaLiga demands immediate sanctions against Serie A giants after massive resignations

LaLiga demands immediate sanctions against Serie A giants after massive resignations

Qatar 2022: England boss Gareth Southgate deserves credit for tactical masterclass

Qatar 2022: England boss Gareth Southgate deserves credit for tactical masterclass

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (9)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Andre Onana reacts during the Cameroon vs Switzerland match on November 24, 2022.
TRENDING

Details of Onana's letter after first team suspension

Top 5 biggest matches in the World Cup so far - according to Twitter
QATAR 2022

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo did not get a touch on the ball according to Fifa

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group fixtures, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Poland vs Argentina preview
Qatar 2022

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H