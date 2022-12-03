Qatar 2022: Sure betting tips to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain

Morocco qualified as the group winners of Group F ahead of bigger teams like Croatia, Belgium and Canada. A win against Canada in their last group stage game saw them top their group table and secure a round of 16 clash with Spain. Spain on the other hand bottled the first position in their group by losing to Japan in their last group stage game and ended up in the second position.
We have sure betting tips for the round of 16 game involving Morocco and Spain and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
First half draw
We all know that Spain are a superior side and the favorites in this encounter but we saw how Morocco gave Belgium and Croatia a run for their money which Spain should look out for. We expect a very tight first half even as Spain are favorites but Morocco are not a team you look down against. A first half draw is a good pick for this encounter.
Morocco Handicap +2 goals
With many picking Spain as favorites for this game we still feel the game is actually closer in terms of quality of play than we think. Morocco is not an easy nut to crack and it's going to take the Spanish side something special to beat the Moroccan team. With Spain picked as favorites I still would go for Morocco handicap +2 goals seeing how Morocco have coped against other big countries.
1-3 goals @ 1.31 odds
As I have said before, this encounter is going to be a very tight one and I'm not expecting a lot from it. The reduced goal market is a better pick for both teams. They are both solid at the back and hardly make errors so we are not expecting many goals in this game. The goal range for this game can’t be more than 1-3 goals which is a considerable pick for this encounter.
