Achieng says winning LG/SJAK reward is great inspiration ahead of Belgium Championship

Abigael Wafula
Commonwealth Boxing Council Champion Sarah ‘Angel of War’ Achieng has said her LG/SJAK reward comes as motivation for her ahead of the Inter Continental super featherweight Championship in Belgium slated for February 4.

Sarah Achieng poses with her trophy/HANDOUT
Achieng will be vying for the World Boxing Association (WBA) tittle against home girl Belgian Oshin Deriew.

“It’s such a great feeling to win this award, more so, at a time I am preparing for my fight in Belgium next week. The award goes to show the hard work and determination we haveachieved as Boxgirls, and I hope to continue working hard in my fights to take my career to the next level,” Achieng’ said after receiving the award on Thursday at the LG Showroom in Nairobi.

The Boxgirls Kenya lady pugilist earned the accolade after successfully defending her Commonwealth Super lightweight title against Zimbabwean challenger Chiedza Homakoma. The soft-spoken Achieng’ was all smiles after winning the coveted monthly trophy, becoming the fourth boxer to win the trophy after former WBC Champion Fatma Zarika, Judy Waguthii and Hit Squad mainstay Elly Ajowi.

She went ahead to extend a hand of gratitude to her coach, Analo Anjere, for his mentorship and training countless other girls from the sprawling Kariobangi to take up the sport of boxing.

Achieng is a product of the revered Boxgirls Kenya, which is a community-based Organisation set up to build the work started by Coach Anjere (popularly known as Priest). Boxgirls has produced some of Kenya’s most prolific lady boxers including trail-blazing Kenya amateur team star Elizabeth Andiego, who became the first Kenyan lady to play at the Olympic Games in London 2012.

Sarah Achieng receives her rewards from LG's William Kamore/HANDOUT
William Kamore, LG Content Manager on his part said: “It’s been such a successful year for sports, as we have witnessed the diversity this Award has showcased throughout the past season and we are looking forward to renewing the award.”

Achieng joins the growing list of sports personalities who have laid hands on the LG title. Others include world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Chengetich.

