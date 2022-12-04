Tyson Fury challenges Oleksandr Usyk after an easy win against Derek Chisora

Fury kept Chisora at arm's length for most of the fight while inflicting damage at intervals with massive shots to his face.

Chisora was unable to connect and after 10 rounds of punishment, the fight was called off as Fury was awarded a technical knockout victory.

It was another dominant performance for Fury as he defeated Chisora for the third time to retain his WBC Heavyweight title.

AFP

Fury challenges Usyk

WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk was in attendance to watch Fury take on Chisora.

After the fight, Usyk stepped up to the side of the ring to challenge Fury in front of 60,000 fans.

However, when the Ukrainian stood in front of Fury the Englishman only had words as they prepare for a massive showdown in 2023.

Standing in front of Usyk, Fury said, "Usyk you are next you little b****." You are getting it you little p****.

AFP

"I am not a bodybuilder. you sucker I am going to do you as well gappy teeth. You ugly little man. Let's get it on. You may laugh but I will end it now."

Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year to win the other division titles.

In a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Usyk was able to produce a repeat performance and now all is set for an undisputed fight with Fury.

While Fury piled on abuse at Usyk, the Ukrainian took to his official social media platforms to post a video of their showdown with a message that said, "Let’s talk in the ring."

Fury injured against Chisora, Usyk fight to be delayed

After the victory against Chisora and facing off against Usyk, Fury said that he is injured.

AFP

He explained that his injury will take him out of action for about three months which pushes back the potential undisputed fight against Usyk.

He said, "I've got to maybe have surgery on my right elbow. I had the left one done, so I've got to have it done. It will take about six-to-eight weeks to heal. We'll see when we can be ready for this fight."