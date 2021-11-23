David Rudisha hints at possible comeback after successful surgery

On Monday, November 22, the two-time world underwent successful surgery to remove an implant on his left ankle that has been there for the last one and half a year.

"I am glad that on Saturday 20th I had a successful surgery of removal of an implant on my left leg that has been there for the last one and half a year. At least i will be back soon doing some running," the 32 year old said.

Last year, Rudisha was injured walking on uneven ground at his rural home, according to his manager Michel Boeting. The surgery put a tubular plate and screws into the ankle.

Rudisha, last raced July 4, 2017. Since, he missed time after a quad muscle strain, back problems and, in 2019, his car collided with a bus, causing minor injuries.

Rudisha owns the three fastest times in history, including the world record 1:40.91 set in an epic 2012 Olympic final.

Rudisha's dominance

Rudisha revolutionised the way the 800m is run changing it from a careful, tactical battle into a thrilling all-out sprint.

At London 2012 he shattered his own world record going 1:40.91, the president of the organising committee Seb Coe calling it "the performance of the Games".