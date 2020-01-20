Legendary Kenyan striker Dennis Oliech has officially retired from Football months after Gor Mahia terminated his contract, upon declaring interest in the November 7, 2019 Kibra by-election.

Oliech announced on Sunday that he had decided to hang his boots in the football world, shifting his focus to business and developing a coaching career.

"I have officially retired from playing football and will venture into business. I had stated that I would bounce back by joining Wazito or Bandari, but nothing is forthcoming, that’s why I have not seen any need to continue. Kenyan football is on its deathbed and that is evident by the go slows and walkovers in the league,” said Dennis Oliech.

Dennis Oliech

Contract Terminated

The former Harambee Stars forward has gone into retirement as Kenya's all-time record goal scorer.

He began his career with boyhood club Mathare United before joining Al Arabi in Qatar, French sides Nantes, Auxerre and Ajaccio as well as Dubai Cultural Sports Club in United Arab Emirates.

The 34-year-old came out of a long break from football to join Gor Mahia (January), but his contract was terminated in August after he expressed interest in joining politics.

A statement from Harambe Stars wished the football legend well in his future plans;

“All the best in your future endeavors Kajole, @oliechdennis today announced his retirement from football, he is the all-time top scorer in the Kenyan national football team. Dennis was loaded with trickery pace and strength, football misses you. #dennisthemenace”

Dennis Oliech joins Gor Mahia(Nairobi News)

Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama also wished Oliech a happy retirement; “Happy retirement bro and all the best in your future. 🇰🇪 ❤️#Legend”

Singer Suzana Owiyo said; “Wishing Dennis Oliech all the best in his future endeavor. He did well in his times as Kenya’s top striker. Legend"