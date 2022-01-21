Doctors amputate leg to save footballers life

To save the life of Wisdom Naya, doctors at Sparsh Hospital in India were forced to amputate the leg of the promising young footballer.
Wisdom Naya was a midfielder for Sofapaka
The 19 year old sensation was destined for greatness after joining the FKF Premier League side Sofapaka at a tender age of 16.
Sadly for the 2018 Copa Coca-Cola African Cup of Nations Most Valuable Player (MVP), life took a turn for the worse in 2020 after what was initially thought to be a normal injury turned cancerous.
At the height of the pandemic, doctors at the Kitale District Hospital detected a rare type of cancer and advised the family to seek treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.
To prevent further spread of the disease, doctors suggested chemotherapy. Naya’s father, Edward Onyango says doctors pointed out that the chemotherapy sessions would help reduce the swelling on the knee before undergoing surgery.
To the dismay of his parents, doctors later pointed out that the swelling had not stopped.
“He however had to skip the sixth session that was meant to be the last when doctors realised that instead of improving, the swelling was in fact soaring and they suggested that the leg should be amputated,” said Onyango.
Through the support of well wishers that included Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa and politicians, Onyango was flown to India on December 14, 2021 where he had a month-long treatment session followed by the amputation.
After recuperating for a few days in India, Naya flew back to Kenya on January 14 where he is currently continuing with his treatment and recovery at home.
