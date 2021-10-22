Kenyan athletes have mounted protests in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu on the eve of the late Agnes Tirop's funeral.
Eldoret at a standstill as athletes protest Agnes Tirop's murder [Photos]
End Gender Based Violence protests in Eldoret
Female athletes were seen carrying a banner bearing the face of the late athlete with the words: "End Gender Based Violence. Forever in our hearts."
The peaceful march was carried all through Eldoret town on a day when the athlete's remains were transported to her home for an overnight vigil.
According to the funeral programme, Tirop's final resting place will be at Kapnyamisa, Mosoriot - Nandi County.
A brief requiem service was held in honour of the late athlete even as calls for justice continue to increase.
Justice for Agenes Tirop
Tirop, 25, passed away after sustaining multiple stab wounds from a suspect believed to be her husband Emmanuel Rotich.
Her passing comes just two months after she finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.
Her death has been confirmed by Athletics Kenya who issued a statement.
"Athletics Kenya are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop. Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.
