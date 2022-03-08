RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

US Ambassador to Japan over the moon after meeting Kipchoge

Cyprian Kimutai

The ambassador described him as an inspiration

New United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel had a virtual conversation with two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge a day after Kipchoge won the Tokyo Marathon.

In the meeting, Emanuel expressed his joy at meeting the Record Holder describing Kipchoge as an inspiration.

"An absolute honor to speak with the two-time Olympic gold medalist, world record holder, and 9-time World Marathon Major winner. @EliudKipchoge, you are an inspiration," read his tweet.

After the meeting, Kipchoge presented the envoy a special colorway of his world record-breaking, Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% shoe. The shoe also wears colors inspired by the Kenyan flag covering the Swooshes and on the heel of the ZoomX foam midsole.

Emanuel who is the 31st US envoy to Japan was the 55th Mayor of the City of Chicago and before that, Emanuel served as President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff.

Kipchoge on course to create history

Kipchoge, who defended his marathon title at Sapporo at the Tokyo Games last year, fell short of his world record mark by just over a minute in his debut Tokyo Marathon.

“I am so proud to win on the streets of Tokyo, where the people have running in their hearts and minds,” said Kipchoge on Instagram.

“After winning my second Olympic gold medal in Japan last summer, I returned to Tokyo to run a strong race. And this is what I meant with a strong race, 2:02 victory and a course record. I’m proud to now have won four out of the six Abbott World Marathon Major races."

Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's category in the Tokyo Marathon(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The 37-year-old has now won four out of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors; Berlin, London, Chicago and Tokyo and has just New York and Boston to go to complete the set.

“Finally, I want to say I want this world to unite. If there are differences I want us to meet and speak, not fight. My win today is to bring positivity in this world. No human is limited.”

He has now won 13 out of his last 14 marathons and, excluding his eighth place on the short looped course at the rescheduled London Marathon two years ago, you have to go back to the Berlin Marathon in 2013 to find the last time Kipchoge failed to win.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

