Eliud Kipchoge nominated for Athlete of the Year Award

The record-breaking marathon runner has been nominated for this years Male Athlete of the Year award by the World Athletics.

The marathoner will battle it out with Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, Ryan Crouser (USA), Mondo Duplants (Sweden), Jakob Ingetgtsen (Norway), Pedro Pichard (Portugal), Daniel Stahl (Sweden), Damian Warner (Canada), and Karsten Waeholm (Norway).

The male and female World Athletes of the year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 in December.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “As always, the World Athletics Awards will recognize athletes who’ve performed at the highest level across the year, taking into account not only the Olympic Games but the one-day meeting circuits.”

Kipchoge easily won the marathon race at the Tokyo Olympics. It is the second time he is achieving the feat.

Winners will be picked through an online voting process that begins this year.

According to World Athletics, a three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via world Athletics Social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram this week, a like’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count one vote.

The nominees for 2021 Male World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda

- Olympic 5000m champion

- Olympic 10,000m silver medallist

- World-leading 8:09.55 for two miles

Ryan Crouser, USA

- Olympic and Diamond League shot put champion

- Undefeated all year

- World shot put records indoors and outdoors

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden

- Olympic pole vault champion

- Diamond League pole vault champion

- European indoor pole vault champion

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway

- Olympic 1500m champion

- European indoor 1500m champion

- European 1500m and 5000m records

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya

- Olympic marathon champion

- Largest winning margin in men’s Olympic marathon since 1972

- Winner of Enschede Marathon

Pedro Pichardo, Portugal

- Olympic triple jump champion

- Diamond League triple jump champion

- European indoor triple jump champion

Daniel Stahl, Sweden

- Olympic discus champion

- Diamond League discus champion

- Threw world-leading 71.40m

Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece

- Olympic long jump champion

- European indoor long jump champion

- Jumped world-leading 8.60m

Damian Warner, Canada

- Olympic decathlon champion

- Winner at the Götzis Hypo Meeting

- National and Olympic record of 9018, moved to fourth on the world all-time list

Karsten Warholm, Norway

- Olympic 400m hurdles champion

- Diamond League 400m hurdles champion