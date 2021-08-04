Korir finished first in the men’s 800m beating fellow Kenyan Ferguson Rotich.

This win brings to 4 the number of consecutive times Kenya has won the race in the Olympics.

The 26-year-old athlete, who is the sixth-fastest 800m runner of all time, stormed to the front to take an impressive gold ahead of teammate Ferguson Rotich (1:45.23).

The bronze medal went to Poland's Patryk Dobek who finished the race in 1:45.39. However, there was disappointment for Botswana's Nijel Amos - the fastest man in the world this year over 800m - who finished eighth in 1:46.41.

Korir took over the 800m champ stop from world record holder David Rudisha who withdrew from contention due to injury in May.

Congratulation messages started streaming in from Kenyans led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

"Yes. What a tactical run and strong finish, congratulations Emmanuel Korir on winning the 800m Olympic Gold Medal and Ferguson Rotich on taking the Silver Medal. The Entire Nation is proud of you both, " he tweeted.

"Back to Kenya ! We retain Gold in 4 straight Olympic games in 800m men. Congratulations Emmanuel korir and Furguson Rotich," Rudisha posted.

"Congratulations Emmanuel Korir (Gold) Ferguson Rotich (Silver) in the Olympics men’s 800m. You have brightened our gloomy faces and lightened our hearts," - Senator Kichumba Murkomen.