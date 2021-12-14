English team donates old kit to Kenyan football academy

Gas Direct, a gas supplier based in Long Bennington, sponsors the kit of the R.H.P Colts under 10s team, with Gas Direct transport manager, Jay Peel, also being one of the team's coaches.

At the end of each season, the team donate their old kit to those who need them, with last seasons kit being donated to the A3T Soccer Academy in Kenya.

A3T sports academy is a professional academy located along Kangundo road in Nairobi county.

The team donated 13 kits from last season to Kits4Kids who distribute them to groups that need them, with the team's donation being allocated to the soccer academy.

Jay said: "It takes roughly around four weeks for the kits to get there from when we donated them.