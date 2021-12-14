RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

English team donates old kit to Kenyan football academy

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The donation was made possible by Kits4Kids

Children in the A3T Soccer Academy donning the kits donated from RHP Colts FC (Courtesy of A3T)
Children in the A3T Soccer Academy donning the kits donated from RHP Colts FC (Courtesy of A3T)

Players from the A3T Soccer Academy based in Kileleshwa have paraded social media with black and white kits received from the United Kingdom.

Recommended articles

Gas Direct, a gas supplier based in Long Bennington, sponsors the kit of the R.H.P Colts under 10s team, with Gas Direct transport manager, Jay Peel, also being one of the team's coaches.

At the end of each season, the team donate their old kit to those who need them, with last seasons kit being donated to the A3T Soccer Academy in Kenya.

A3T sports academy is a professional academy located along Kangundo road in Nairobi county.

The team donated 13 kits from last season to Kits4Kids who distribute them to groups that need them, with the team's donation being allocated to the soccer academy.

Jay said: "It takes roughly around four weeks for the kits to get there from when we donated them.

"The team love it. Two of my sons play and when I showed them the pictures of the children in Africa their smiles were massive."

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

English team donates old kit to Kenyan football academy

English team donates old kit to Kenyan football academy

Man Utd clash off as Covid causes Premier League disruption

Man Utd clash off as Covid causes Premier League disruption

Roma halt mini-slump with Spezia win

Roma halt mini-slump with Spezia win

Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations

Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations

Champions League last 16 draw at a glance

Champions League last 16 draw at a glance

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

Barcelona to play Napoli in Europa League knockout play-offs

Barcelona to play Napoli in Europa League knockout play-offs

Man Utd's Brentford clash could be off as Covid hits Premier League

Man Utd's Brentford clash could be off as Covid hits Premier League

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

Trending

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL

Dortmund's Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Dortmund midfielders Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) remonstrate with referee Felix Zwayer on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

Kipchoge dreams of officially breaking the sub-2-hour marathon

Eliud Kipchoge approaches the end of his sub-2-hour marathon in Vienna.