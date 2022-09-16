Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (Release Date, Consoles, What we know so far)

A couple of years later and the widely popular, free-to-play standalone mode is still growing strong.

On Thursday, Activision showed off what it called “the future of Call of Duty.” - which included another look at the upcoming Modern Warfare II as well as what to expect from its mobile counterpart.

When is Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 release date?

The all-new free-for-everyone experience drops on November 16th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam.

Twitter

The trailer which has already been out gives us a glimpse of the high-octane land, sea, and air combat, as well as some new equipment, such as drones and proximity mines.

Some large-scale 32v32 maps from Modern Warfare II will also be included in the Warzone 2.0 experience as POIs.

Players who preordered will be able to check it out for themselves very soon: an open beta for Modern Warfare II kicks off on September 16th on PlayStation and September 22nd on Xbox and PC.

What's new in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

The new Warzone 2.0 features include a circle mechanic, where multiple circles drastically change end-game antics and a new AI faction will be introduced to Al Mazrah, helping to bring the map to life whilst also providing more realistic combat scenarios.

Call Of Duty/Activison

It would be interesting to see how players adapt to AI factions and operators in Warzone 2.0, as it could go either way with the Call of Duty community.

There's also a new sandbox experience dubbed DMZ which will also ship alongside Warzone 2.0.

Furthermore, The Gulag is returning yet again, but with an upgrade! Gulag 2.0 will ship alongside Al Mazrah, in which players can battle it out in 2v2, and deal with "The Jailer" for surprises.

With the launch of new-generation consoles, both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II have a shared engine, which is the first in the history of Call of Duty.

CODIntel/Twitter

The new engine builds on tech which debuted in 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot. The unified engine approach brings new technology, toolchains, refined AI and locomotion models.

Warzone 2.0 is set to launch slightly after Modern Warfare II on November 16th, but this gives fans enough time to grind out the main game’s multiplayer before hot dropping into the numerous POIs that could await in Al Mazrah.

Will Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 also launch for mobile?

As for the mobile iteration of Warzone, there is now confirmation that it will be launching in 2023, and Activision says that the 120-player battle royale has been “built for mobile devices” and will include “mobile-specific events, playlists, and content.”