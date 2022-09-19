FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

David Ben
EA's list of FIFA 23 Global Soundtracks features some of Africa's finest and here's the full list of songs lined up in this year's edition.

FIFA 23 Global Soundtracks list features some of Africa's finest

FIFA 23 is set to be fully released on September 30, 2022, and EA has continued to build-up over the past couple of weeks giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in this year's edition.

If you’re a music fan who follows the FIFA soundtracks each year, the list of song's on FIFA 23's global soundtrack has already emerged.

Afrobeats makes a return once more with Nigerian music producer Pheelz's Finesse jam in which he featured BNXN fka. Buju making an appearance this year.

The 2022 summer smash hit is one of the most viral songs of the year and it's actually nice to see the genre return to the iconic franchise once more.

Also, Zambian rapper and songwriter Sampa the Great debuts on EA's soundtracks as well for her empowering collaboration with multiple award-winning Grammy songstress and African music icon Angelique Kidjo for Let Me Be Great.

FIFA 23 soundtrack cover
FIFA 23 soundtrack cover GiveMeSport
Angelique Kidjo will feature on FIFA 23's Global Soundtracks
Angelique Kidjo will feature on FIFA 23's Global Soundtracks Pulse Nigeria

Normally EA have two sets of playlists when it comes to their FIFA Soundtracks - the Global Playlist and the VOLTA football playlist.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 23 Global soundtracks below as per the ever reliable, Fifauteam:

  • All I Want – Lane 8 ft Arctic Lake
  • All The Highs – San Holo
  • Aquamarine – Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)
  • Baby Queen – Gorillaz
  • Beep – M.I.A.
  • Behind The Sun – ODESZA
  • Big Talk – SOFY
  • Bricks in the Wall – Hak Baker
  • Can’t Sleep – Venice
  • Choose A Life – Wings of Desire
  • Daydreaming – Harry Stone
  • Disco Closure – MILKBLOOD
  • Drive – moa moa
  • FUN – Biig Piig
  • Falling Apart – Sea Girls
  • Feel It – Crooked Colours
  • Fils de joie – Stromae
  • Finesse – Pheelz ft. BNXN fka. Buju
  • Firepit – Phantoms ft. Big Wild
  • First Flight To Mars – Ark Woods
  • Forbidden Feelingz – Nia Archives
  • Hello Alien – Nathan Day
  • High Level – James BKS ft. The Big Hash
  • Full Round Table – Chappaqua Wrestling
  • Hurt Me – Cryalot
  • Jagna – Alewya
  • Kuzola – PONGO
  • Let Me Be Great – Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo
  • Lift Off – Labrinth
  • MIA – SOHN
  • Madan (King) – Bakermat
  • Made of Gold – Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu
  • Must Be Love – Tseba ft. Electric Fields
  • Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo
  • On Your Own – Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook
  • Ounana – Bianca Costa
  • Papi Bones – FKA twigs ft. Shygirl
  • Passed Tense (feat. Panda Bear) – George FitzGerald
  • Playground – Bru-C
  • Prettier Than You – Rose Gray
  • Rice – Young Fathers
  • Rips in Jeans – Niko B
  • SAOKO – ROSALIA
  • Sirens – Flume ft. Caroline Polacheck
  • Smthng – Muddy Monk
  • So Sick Of Me – Haich Ber Na
  • Spitting Off the Edge of the World – Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
  • Stuck In The Middle – Greentea Peng
  • TIERRA ZANTA – Trueno, Victor Heredia
  • Tenia Razon – Daniela Lalita
  • Tonight feat. Ezra Koenig – Phoenix
  • Voodoo – Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
  • Walking On Water – The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
  • White City – Willow Kayne
  • a-okay – blackwave ft. Ahbi The Nomad
  • forever&more – ROLE MODEL

The VOLTA soundtracks were introduced from FIFA 20. The songs on that mode drives street action with the latest and greatest in grime, electronic, and hip-hop.

FIFA VOLTA Soundtracks
FIFA VOLTA Soundtracks Twitter

The sound of VOLTA FOOTBALL is found under buzzing street lights in neighborhoods from Lagos and São Paulo to Los Angeles and Rome. Its gritty underground vibe can be felt in the scuttling trainers on a packed dirt lot or hot concrete playground, built essentially for the thrills of street soccer.

As at the time of writing, don't know the FIFA 23 Volta soundtracks yet, and neither have there been any leaks yet.

We have to wait until the official release but as soon as we know more details, we will update this article.

The VOLTA track list in FIFA 23 is expected to be larger than the one from the original soundtrack.

However, players can also listen to it while playing other game modes, such as FIFA Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, Online Seasons and Career Mode, by changing the in-game settings.

