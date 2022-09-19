FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

If you’re a music fan who follows the FIFA soundtracks each year, the list of song's on FIFA 23's global soundtrack has already emerged.

Afrobeats makes a return once more with Nigerian music producer Pheelz's Finesse jam in which he featured BNXN fka. Buju making an appearance this year.

The 2022 summer smash hit is one of the most viral songs of the year and it's actually nice to see the genre return to the iconic franchise once more.

Also, Zambian rapper and songwriter Sampa the Great debuts on EA's soundtracks as well for her empowering collaboration with multiple award-winning Grammy songstress and African music icon Angelique Kidjo for Let Me Be Great.

GiveMeSport

Pulse Nigeria

Normally EA have two sets of playlists when it comes to their FIFA Soundtracks - the Global Playlist and the VOLTA football playlist.

What songs are on FIFA 23 Playlists?

Here’s the full list of FIFA 23 Global soundtracks below as per the ever reliable, Fifauteam:

All I Want – Lane 8 ft Arctic Lake

All The Highs – San Holo

Aquamarine – Danger Mouse & Black Thought (ft. Michael Kiwanuka)

Baby Queen – Gorillaz

Beep – M.I.A.

Behind The Sun – ODESZA

Big Talk – SOFY

Bricks in the Wall – Hak Baker

Can’t Sleep – Venice

Choose A Life – Wings of Desire

Daydreaming – Harry Stone

Disco Closure – MILKBLOOD

Drive – moa moa

FUN – Biig Piig

Falling Apart – Sea Girls

Feel It – Crooked Colours

Fils de joie – Stromae

Finesse – Pheelz ft. BNXN fka. Buju

Firepit – Phantoms ft. Big Wild

First Flight To Mars – Ark Woods

Forbidden Feelingz – Nia Archives

Hello Alien – Nathan Day

High Level – James BKS ft. The Big Hash

Full Round Table – Chappaqua Wrestling

Hurt Me – Cryalot

Jagna – Alewya

Kuzola – PONGO

Let Me Be Great – Sampa The Great ft. Angelique Kidjo

Lift Off – Labrinth

MIA – SOHN

Madan (King) – Bakermat

Made of Gold – Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu

Must Be Love – Tseba ft. Electric Fields

Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo

On Your Own – Hayden James & Cassian ft. Elderbrook

Ounana – Bianca Costa

Papi Bones – FKA twigs ft. Shygirl

Passed Tense (feat. Panda Bear) – George FitzGerald

Playground – Bru-C

Prettier Than You – Rose Gray

Rice – Young Fathers

Rips in Jeans – Niko B

SAOKO – ROSALIA

Sirens – Flume ft. Caroline Polacheck

Smthng – Muddy Monk

So Sick Of Me – Haich Ber Na

Spitting Off the Edge of the World – Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Stuck In The Middle – Greentea Peng

TIERRA ZANTA – Trueno, Victor Heredia

Tenia Razon – Daniela Lalita

Tonight feat. Ezra Koenig – Phoenix

Voodoo – Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy

Walking On Water – The Knocks ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

White City – Willow Kayne

a-okay – blackwave ft. Ahbi The Nomad

forever&more – ROLE MODEL

What Songs are on FIFA 23 VOLTA Soundtracks?

The VOLTA soundtracks were introduced from FIFA 20. The songs on that mode drives street action with the latest and greatest in grime, electronic, and hip-hop.

Twitter

The sound of VOLTA FOOTBALL is found under buzzing street lights in neighborhoods from Lagos and São Paulo to Los Angeles and Rome. Its gritty underground vibe can be felt in the scuttling trainers on a packed dirt lot or hot concrete playground, built essentially for the thrills of street soccer.

As at the time of writing, don't know the FIFA 23 Volta soundtracks yet, and neither have there been any leaks yet.

We have to wait until the official release but as soon as we know more details, we will update this article.

The VOLTA track list in FIFA 23 is expected to be larger than the one from the original soundtrack.