Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon has etched her name in the history books by becoming a double world champion at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Faith Kipyegon clinches Kenya's first gold medal in Oregon
THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!
Kipyegon, now a 1,500m double Olympic and World Champion crossed the finish line in a time of 3:52:96. Her win ensured Kenya won her first gold medal at the global championships.
In a packed Hayward Field, Kipyegon on Tuesday, July 19 also became the first woman to win four global 1,500m titles.
More to follow
