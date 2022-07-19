OREGON22

Faith Kipyegon clinches Kenya's first gold medal in Oregon

Cyprian Kimutai
THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 18: Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya celebrates after competing in the Women's 1500m Final on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 18: Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya celebrates after competing in the Women's 1500m Final on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon has etched her name in the history books by becoming a double world champion at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Kipyegon, now a 1,500m double Olympic and World Champion crossed the finish line in a time of 3:52:96. Her win ensured Kenya won her first gold medal at the global championships.

In a packed Hayward Field, Kipyegon on Tuesday, July 19 also became the first woman to win four global 1,500m titles.

More to follow

