FIFA clears South American players to play in the premier league this weekend

Under Fifa rules, players not released for the recent South American World Cup qualifiers were to be suspended from playing for five days.

In total, 11 players were the subject of complaints but the Press Association reports all countries involved waived the bans.

Pulse Live Kenya

Players cleared to play include:

Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Raphinha (Leeds)

Fred (Manchester United)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle and Paraguay)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves and Mexico)

Francisco Sierralta (Watford and Chile)

ece-auto-gen

'Common sense prevailed'

All of the South American qualifiers took place in countries on the UK government's red Covid-19 travel list.

Anyone entering or returning to the UK from those countries has to quarantine for 10 days.

As a result, several players did not report for international duty, resulting in the affected South American national associations asking Fifa to implement bans.

However, Brazil and Chile are said to have agreed to waive the rule following talks between world governing body Fifa and the relevant associations.

Earlier on Friday, it was confirmed that Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron and Wolves' Mexico striker Raul Jimenez could play for their clubs.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce did not reveal the details as to why Almiron was available, but said "common sense prevailed".

"It's gone on behind the scenes constantly, but what I can say is that he is available, but there is still live debates as we speak," Bruce said.

Mexico had already withdrawn their complaint, so Jimenez is available to face Watford on Saturday.

POOL

Fixtures

The Premier League returns this weekend after a break due to the World Cup qualifiers. There are eight Premier League matches on Saturday, one on Sunday and one on Monday.

Saturday, September 11

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur (2.30pm)

Arsenal vs Norwich City (5pm)

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion (5pm)

Leicester City vs Manchester City (5pm)

Manchester United vs Newcastle United (5pm)

Southampton vs West Ham United (5pm)

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (5pm)

Chelsea vs Aston Villa (7.30 pm)

Sunday, September 12

Leeds United vs Liverpool (6.30pm)

Monday, September 13