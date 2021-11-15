RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

FKF President Nick Mwendwa released

Mwendwa is a free man

Nick Mwendwa, pictured in 2018, has vowed to fight the government move to disband Kenya's football federation
Nick Mwendwa, pictured in 2018, has vowed to fight the government move to disband Kenya's football federation

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has been freed on Sh4M cash bail or Sh7M bond with two sureties pending prosecution request to hold him for 14 days.

During his release, Magistrate Wandia Nyamu ordered Mwendwa not to access the FKF offices, address media or contact FKF employees pending a ruling on Wednesday on whether he will be detained for 14 days or not.

On Monday, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought orders from the court to detain Mwendwa for 14 days.

State Prosecutor Everlyn Onunga told the court that Mwendwa is being probed by the DCI for the fraudulent acquisition of public property. She argued that if released, he might tamper with key witnesses in the case.

From left to right; FKF CEO Barry Otieno and FKF President Nick Mwendwa who are both detained following investigations into alleged mismanagement of funds.
From left to right; FKF CEO Barry Otieno and FKF President Nick Mwendwa who are both detained following investigations into alleged mismanagement of funds. Pulse Live Kenya

Mwendwa was arrested on Friday over claims of misapplication of funds meant for the national football teams.

On the other hand, FIFA has asked CS Amina Mohamed reinstate the FKF executive committee members warning of possible sanctions on Kenya.

“Going forward, without prejudice to the allegations that have raised and any potential trial for offences that may have been committed, Fifa and Caf area asking you to consider the reinstatement of the FKF executive committee members as prior thereto. FIFA and CAF administrations are prepared to work closely with the FKF ad your office representatives - as it has already been the case in the recent past - to normalise the situation," reads a letter from FIFA signed by Fifa Secretary General Fatama Samoura.

Over the weekend, FKF CEO Barry Otieno was also arrested. Otieno was nabbed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives who were on his trail as the crackdown on federation officials over embezzlement of funds continues.

