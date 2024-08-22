'Cheerio, Cheerio, Cheerio': newspapers bid good riddance to hated Super LeagueBritish newspapers hailed a "defeat over greed" and a victory for fans on Wednesday after all six English clubs withdrew from the European Super League, leaving the controversial project in tatters.
Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League plansManchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham joined Manchester City in withdrawing from proposals for a European Super League (ESL) on Tuesday as the controversial plan collapsed amid a furious backlash.
Super League collapses as Premier League clubs pull outThe proposed European Super League collapsed on Tuesday after Premier League clubs withdrew from the deeply divisive project following a furious backlash by fans and threats from football authorities.
David Alaba to join Real Madrid next season - reportsAustria defender David Alaba will join Real Madrid at the end of the season on a free transfer when his Bayern Munich contract expires, according to reports on Tuesday.
Chelsea back in top four, but Super League drama overshadows Brighton drawChelsea moved into the Premier League's top four after a 0-0 draw against Brighton on Tuesday, but the result was completely overshadowed by the club's role in derailing the controversial European Super League.
Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to leave clubEd Woodward is to step down as Manchester United's executive vice-chairman at the end of this year, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
Bayern on verge of ninth straight Bundesliga title with 10 point leadBayern Munich can be crowned Bundesliga champions this weekend after taking a 10 point lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.
Man City lead the way in withdrawing from Super League plansManchester City became the first club to announce they will withdraw from proposals for a European Super League (ESL) on Tuesday after a furious backlash against the controversial plan.
Schalke relegated after 30 years in the BundesligaBottom side Schalke 04 were relegated on Tuesday after 30 consecutive years in the Bundesliga and almost exactly ten years since reaching the Champions League's semi-finals.
Amateurs Rumilly make French Cup semisFourth division Rumilly Vallieres qualified for the French Cup semi-finals on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over second-tier Toulouse.
Chelsea, Man City to pull out of European Super League: reportsChelsea and Manchester City are set to withdraw from proposals for a European Super League on Tuesday after a furious backlash against the controversial plan.
Bayern on verge of title as Leipzig crash at CologneSecond-placed RB Leipzig suffered a 2-1 defeat at second-from-bottom Cologne on Tuesday to leave leaders Bayern Munich on the verge of a ninth straight Bundesliga title.
Furious Sassuolo coach wants to boycott Milan game over Super League coup d'etatFurious Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi said Tuesday he favoured boycotting his team's midweek Serie A game at AC Milan because of their role in the planned Super League.
Chelsea to pull out of European Super League: reportsChelsea are set to withdraw from the European Super League after a furious backlash against the controversial plan, according to British media reports on Tuesday.
Fans take Super League protests to Stamford BridgeFurious fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest against the proposed European Super League ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brighton on Tuesday.
Super League pits economics against history in a clash of culturesAs the clubs who want to form a Super League focus on their economic futures, they find themselves attacked on all sides for being at odds with football's past.
Pirlo says Super League 'project for future' as Juve battle for Champions LeagueJuventus coach Andrea Pirlo said Tuesday the new Super League was a "project for the future" as his side focus on their battle to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Premier League clubs 'unanimously' reject Super League plansThe 14 Premier League clubs not involved in the proposed European Super League "unanimously and vigorously rejected" the plans at an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
Ibrahimovic injury doubt for Milan against SassuoloZlatan Ibrahimovic is a doubt for AC Milan's midweek Serie A home game against Sassuolo, coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday.
Rummenigge replaces Agnelli on UEFA exec committeeBayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was on Tuesday elected to UEFA's executive committee and replaced Juventus supremo Andrea Agnelli as a representative of the European Club Association (ECA).