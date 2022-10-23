4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

This is because there has been a series of bad news as most top players have picked up injuries as the 2022 World cup in Qatar edges closer.

Raphael Varane

France international and Manchester United midfielder Raphael Varane is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup set to be played in Qatar from November 20, 2022, after picking up an injury against Chelsea on October 22, 2022.

Varane who is a solid defender was forced to come off in the 60th minute of the clash after miss timing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea hence picking up the injury.

As of now, nothing has been communicated on the Varane injury by Manchester United but it was evident on the fateful day that it could be something serious as Varane was seen shedding tears as he walked off the pitch.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is another player who is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after picking up an injury recently which saw him miss the MLS playoffs on October 21, 2022, for Los Angeles FC.

Bale is a key player for Wales and it will be a blow for them after waiting for more than 50 years for them to participate in the tournament.

Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is on the injury bed after picking up an injury in the Champions League when Juventus played against Maccabi Haifa.

Di Maria is a key player for Argentina and it will be a big blow for the South American giants if he doesn't return on time for the World Cup.

Di Maria was a finalist in the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil with the Argentina squad.

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is racing against time as he hopes to get fit before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off. He has been ruled out for over a month but the Argentina coach is still hopeful that he will make it to the World Cup.

