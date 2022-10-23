QATAR UPDATE

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Raphael Varane is among the top players set to miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from November 2022 after picking up an injury against Chelsea on October 22, 2022.

Raphael Varane (L) and Gareth Bale (R)
Raphael Varane (L) and Gareth Bale (R)

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is 27 days away and international managers are in panic mode as they are worried about the physical and mental states of their players.

Read Also

This is because there has been a series of bad news as most top players have picked up injuries as the 2022 World cup in Qatar edges closer.

France international and Manchester United midfielder Raphael Varane is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup set to be played in Qatar from November 20, 2022, after picking up an injury against Chelsea on October 22, 2022.

Varane who is a solid defender was forced to come off in the 60th minute of the clash after miss timing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea hence picking up the injury.

A distraught Raphael Varane of Manchester United, as he goes off injured on October 22, 2022.
A distraught Raphael Varane of Manchester United, as he goes off injured on October 22, 2022. AFP

READ: No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

As of now, nothing has been communicated on the Varane injury by Manchester United but it was evident on the fateful day that it could be something serious as Varane was seen shedding tears as he walked off the pitch.

Gareth Bale is another player who is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after picking up an injury recently which saw him miss the MLS playoffs on October 21, 2022, for Los Angeles FC.

Gareth Bale of Wales reacts during a match on September 26, 2022.
Gareth Bale of Wales reacts during a match on September 26, 2022. AFP

Bale is a key player for Wales and it will be a blow for them after waiting for more than 50 years for them to participate in the tournament.

Angel Di Maria is on the injury bed after picking up an injury in the Champions League when Juventus played against Maccabi Haifa.

ngel Di Maria (11) of Argentina controls ball during friendly football game against Jamaica at Red Bull Arena on September 27, 2022.
ngel Di Maria (11) of Argentina controls ball during friendly football game against Jamaica at Red Bull Arena on September 27, 2022. AFP

Di Maria is a key player for Argentina and it will be a big blow for the South American giants if he doesn't return on time for the World Cup.

Di Maria was a finalist in the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil with the Argentina squad.

Paulo Dybala is racing against time as he hopes to get fit before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off. He has been ruled out for over a month but the Argentina coach is still hopeful that he will make it to the World Cup.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma leaves the field after picking up an injury on October 10, 2022.
Paulo Dybala of AS Roma leaves the field after picking up an injury on October 10, 2022. AFP

Dybala was to partner upfront together with Di Maria and Lionel Messi before he tore his quads while playing for AS Roma in the Serie A.

More from category

  • Raphael Varane (L) and Gareth Bale (R)

    4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

  • Goal Celebrations for Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022.

    Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

  • Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after breaking the deadlock for Lazio

    Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Recommended articles

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

‘He is not at his best’ - Guardiola criticises star man despite scoring against Brighton

‘He is not at his best’ - Guardiola criticises star man despite scoring against Brighton

Top 5 must watch matches this weekend

Top 5 must watch matches this weekend

Has Kepa rediscovered his form at Chelsea? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Has Kepa rediscovered his form at Chelsea? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

Trending

Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after breaking the deadlock for Lazio
SERIE A

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Goal Celebrations for Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022.
WORLD CUP

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Raphael Varane (L) and Gareth Bale (R)
QATAR UPDATE

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer