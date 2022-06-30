CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

CAF has nominated 30 players for the 2022 African footballer of the year award but at least four of them should not even have been considered.

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year

After a three-year hiatus, the CAF Awards returned in a controversial fashion with nominations that make one wonder why they even bothered to bring it back.

Recommended articles

The 30-man nominees' list for the CAF Player of the year award can be described as surprising at best with a number of questionable selections that raised eyebrows.

Let us narrow it down to four undeserving nominees, probably because someone else deserved it more or they were simply not good enough within the period in consideration.

Senegalese defensive midfielder Nampalys Mendy endured a rather forgettable season with Leicester City for whom he only managed 15 appearances across all competitions in the 2021/22 season.

Super Eagles of Nigeria missing from CAF National Team of the Year

6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year award

Victor Osimhen snubbed as CAF nominates only one Super Eagles star for player of the year

The 30-year-old only started 17 games all season long and five of those came at the AFCON 2021 which Senegal won.

Nampalys Mendy
Nampalys Mendy pulse senegal

If the Africa Cup of Nations is the sole criteria for Mendy's inclusion, it is worth noting that he played five out of seven possible games in Senegal's title run.

So why was he nominated? It wouldn't be surprising if Nampalys himself doesn't know but CAF clearly works in mysterious ways.

Another defensive midfielder who warmed the bench for his Premier League club but is somehow considered one of the 30 best players on the continent by CAF, at least Nampalys Mendy won the AFCON.

Mohamed El Neny played all seven games for Egypt on their way to the AFCON 2021 final which they lost to Senegal and didn't stand out in any of those games.

Mohamed Elneny had a forgettable season for club and country
Mohamed Elneny had a forgettable season for club and country Football London

His club form offers no confidence either as he only started 11 games for Arsenal in all competitions last season for Arsenal, marking 17 total appearances.

The Premier League bench warmer trend continues with Bertrand Traore who only started two games for Aston Villa last season and played 10 total matches for his club across all competitions.

Bertrand Traore (Twitter/CAF)
Bertrand Traore (Twitter/CAF) Pulse Nigeria

The Burkina Faso winger didn't have a great AFCON either, as he played five out of seven games for his country as they finished fourth and only scored one goal.

Which really makes one wonder what exactly the criteria was for selecting these players? CAF must be held accountable to defend these inclusions, this is ridiculous.

The 32-year-old rotational left full-back of a French second division club also made the shortlist of the best African players in the world.

Senegal left-back Saliou Ciss (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Ulrik Pedersen)
Senegal left-back Saliou Ciss (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Ulrik Pedersen) Pulse Nigeria

With 24 league appearances out of a possible 38 games for AS Nancy, one can only be grateful that Saliou Ciss was at least playing matches for his club, albeit in the French Ligue 2.

He played six out of seven games as the starting left fullback for Senegal as they won the AFCON 2021 crown which of course should qualify him as one of the very best African players in the world going by CAF logic.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year

    CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

  • #FeatureByStivMedia - Of the 54 African applicant nations, only five will represent the continent in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

    With only five qualifiers, is the African continent being short-changed? [COMMENT]

  • Thiago Silva wants Neymar at Chelsea

    Thiago Silva says Neymar “has to” join Chelsea - but here’s why it is a bad idea

Recommended articles

Israel Adesanya offers ₦1.2 billion to anybody that can prove use of steroids

Israel Adesanya offers ₦1.2 billion to anybody that can prove use of steroids

Lando Norris calls for action following series of online abuse

Lando Norris calls for action following series of online abuse

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

With only five qualifiers, is the African continent being short-changed? [COMMENT]

With only five qualifiers, is the African continent being short-changed? [COMMENT]

Thiago Silva says Neymar “has to join Chelsea - but here’s why it is a bad idea

Thiago Silva says Neymar “has to” join Chelsea - but here’s why it is a bad idea

TRANSFERS: Leaked video reveals Arsenal’s new number 9, Gabriel Jesus fully kitted at the Emirates Stadium

TRANSFERS: Leaked video reveals Arsenal’s new number 9, Gabriel Jesus fully kitted at the Emirates Stadium

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history
F1

Former Champion issues apology to Lewis Hamilton over racist remarks

Former F1 champion Nelson Piquet has issued an apology to Sir Lewis Hamilton
F1

Sir Lewis Hamilton calls for action following racist remarks by former driver

Sir Lewis Hamilton has hit back at the racist remarks made by former F1 driver Nelson Piquet
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

Former teammates Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah met up in Dubai recently
PREMIER LEAGUE

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere set to return to club

Jack Wilshere could be returning to Arsenal as a youth coach
UFC

Israel Adesanya reveals Jared Cannonier's biggest weapon ahead of title fight

Israel Adesanya has revealed Jared Cannonier's biggest weapon

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
ATHLETICS

Agnes Tirop's suspected killer to negotiate his fate away from court

DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 28: Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya celebrates winning bronze in the Women's 10,000 Metres final during day two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)