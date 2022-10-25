'Who will win?'- 4 Champions League matches to watch today

RB Leipzig V Real Madrid- (22:00 pm EAT)

RB Leipzig will welcome Spanish giants Real Madrid in Germany at the Red Bull Arena for their second leg of the UEFA Champions League fixture.

Real Madrid are at the top of Group F with 10 points while Leipzig are second with 6 points. It is a must-win game for both teams if they are to keep their hopes of progressing to the round of 16 alive.

There will only be one winner but the fact that both teams can't afford to lose the match is what spices things up.

SL Benfica V Juventus- (22:00 pm EAT)

Another must-watch match today will be that of SL Benfica and Juventus which will be played in Portugal at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Juventus have already been kicked out of the Champions League tournament but then people are eager to know the manner in which they will bow out of the tournament.

Massimiliano Allegri who is the Juventus coach needs to win this game also if he is to prove to the Juve fans that he is the right man for the job after registering poor results recently.

Borussia Dortmund V Manchester City- (22:00 pm EAT)

Borussia Dortmund will host Manchester City at the famous Signal Iduna Park in Germany for their second leg of the UCL match.

Both teams have already qualified for the round of 16 of the UCL tournament but then the main centre of attraction will be Erling Haaland who will be playing against his former club.

Haaland scored one goal in their first-leg meeting at Etihad Stadium to hand City a 2-1 victory over Borussia. Will he do the same today?

Red Bull Salzburg V Chelsea- (19:45 pm EAT)

Red Bull Salzburg will host Chelsea at the Red Bull Arena in Austria for their second leg of the UCL fixture of Group E in what will be a do-or-die match.

