5 flops that turned to great deals in football

The following players went from being worse to great as analyzed by Pulse Sports.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne was regarded as a flop at some point while at Chelsea between 2012 and 2014 under Jose Mourinho who was the manager back then at Stamford Bridge.

The label saw him move to Werder Bremen on loan in between 2012 and 2013 before moving to VfL Wolfsburg from 2014 to 2015.

AFP

De Bruyne's career was handed a lifeline when he moved to Manchester City in 2015 where he has made 219 appearances for the club so far and he has netted 60 goals.

Kevin De Bruyne is among the best midfielders in the world in this current era and his partnership with Erling Haaland at City is lethal. Goals just keep coming when the two players link up.

Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry's career was coming to an end at Arsenal after failing to nail stellar performances with the Gunners despite being sent out on loan to West Brom.

Gnabry played 10 games for Arsenal only scoring once before Bayern Munich came calling and he had no choice but to accept their offer.

AFP

His career was rejuvenated at Bayern and he is currently among the best wingers currently and he has also nailed his starting spot with the German giants.

Gnabry has made 134 appearances for Bayern scoring 49 goals. He is a beauty to watch nowadays.

Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal must be regretting letting Matteo Guendouzi join Marseille on a permanent move after concluding that he was a flop at Emirates.

The Frenchman made 57 appearances for Arsenal with zero goals before switching back to Marseille which is in his home country.

AFP

Guendouzi who was treated like 'trash' by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal is thriving at Marseille and he has been in the XI in every game week this season. We will probably see him in Qatar with France on November 2022.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is another player who had a nightmare at Stamford Bridge just like Kevin De Bruyne under Jose Mourinho.

His stint at Chelsea was one of the worst in his career after scoring 2 goals in 13 appearances before he was loaned out to Fiorentina and AS Roma respectively.

AFP

Salah worked on his game while at Roma and that is when Liverpool noticed him and acquired him in 2017 from AS Roma when The Reds were in the rebuilding process.

Salah has gone ahead and made 192 appearances for Liverpool and in return, he has netted 122 goals for The Reds.

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona acquired Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 after being dubbed as one of the wonder kids to watch in the future.

Dembele failed to nail his spot at Barca after picking up injuries frequently which led to Barcelona fans hating him and labeling him as a flop.

AFP