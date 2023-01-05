5 players who flopped after being hyped

Winning cannot happen if top players don't perform. There have been cases of top talents who have ended up ghosting on the pitch despite being backed by their fans.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard's career was turned into a nightmare after joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019. His career at Chelsea was great and that is when he opted to move to Real Madrid.

The hype around his move to Madrid was unimaginable and some of his fans build castles in the air beating their chests and stating that Hazard was going to be a key player at Madrid.

Truth be told, Hazard has only scored four goals for Madrid in 51 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Philippe Coutinho

Life has never been the same again for Philippe Coutinho after ditching Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018 in a surprising turn of events.

Things didn't work out for Coutinho at Barcelona as he ended up scoring 17 goals in 76 appearances. Barcelona couldn't bear with him anymore and he was offloaded to Aston Villa in 2022 on loan before making a permanent move.

He impressed at Villa during his first days at the club but went back to the old Philippe afterward.

Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is having a rough time at Chelsea after quitting Barcelona for The Blues. The Gabonese forward has scored one goal only in 8 appearances for The Blues.

His move to Chelsea brought about mixed reactions with a majority of his fans hyping him and stating that he was going to be a valuable player for Chelsea. Aubameyang is usually on the bench for Chelsea even in major matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr after enduring a nightmare in England during his second stint with Manchester United. His comeback to England brought about joy to United fans.

His first season with the Red Devils was a success but things failed to work during the second season. His game was downgraded and Erik ten Hag started to bench him.

Ten Hag couldn't stand seeing Ronaldo miss simple chances yet there were other players on the bench who could capitalize on the chances.

Georginio Gregion Emile Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum left England for PSG after conquering England but he ended up regretting his choice of heading to France.

Wijnaldum is a great player but he failed to impress at PSG and Mauricio Pochettino ended up dropping him from the Starting XI.

