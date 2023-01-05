ADVERTISEMENT
LISTICLE

5 players who flopped after being hyped

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Eden Hazard has flopped at Real Madrid and the club wants to offload him at the end of the 2022/23 season

From left: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
From left: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

When a player moves from one club to another, it is always for the purpose of strengthening the squad and registering more wins in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Winning cannot happen if top players don't perform. There have been cases of top talents who have ended up ghosting on the pitch despite being backed by their fans.

Eden Hazard's career was turned into a nightmare after joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019. His career at Chelsea was great and that is when he opted to move to Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey match between CD Cacereno and Real Madrid at Estadio Principe Felipe on January 3, 2023.
Eden Hazard of Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey match between CD Cacereno and Real Madrid at Estadio Principe Felipe on January 3, 2023. AFP

READ: Eden Hazard makes return to Real Madrid training

The hype around his move to Madrid was unimaginable and some of his fans build castles in the air beating their chests and stating that Hazard was going to be a key player at Madrid.

Truth be told, Hazard has only scored four goals for Madrid in 51 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Life has never been the same again for Philippe Coutinho after ditching Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018 in a surprising turn of events.

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho (23) during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at the City Ground, Nottingham, England on October 10, 2022.
Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho (23) during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at the City Ground, Nottingham, England on October 10, 2022. AFP

Things didn't work out for Coutinho at Barcelona as he ended up scoring 17 goals in 76 appearances. Barcelona couldn't bear with him anymore and he was offloaded to Aston Villa in 2022 on loan before making a permanent move.

He impressed at Villa during his first days at the club but went back to the old Philippe afterward.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is having a rough time at Chelsea after quitting Barcelona for The Blues. The Gabonese forward has scored one goal only in 8 appearances for The Blues.

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal with Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on October 1, 2022.
Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal with Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on October 1, 2022. AFP

His move to Chelsea brought about mixed reactions with a majority of his fans hyping him and stating that he was going to be a valuable player for Chelsea. Aubameyang is usually on the bench for Chelsea even in major matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr after enduring a nightmare in England during his second stint with Manchester United. His comeback to England brought about joy to United fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]
Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram] AFP

His first season with the Red Devils was a success but things failed to work during the second season. His game was downgraded and Erik ten Hag started to bench him.

Ten Hag couldn't stand seeing Ronaldo miss simple chances yet there were other players on the bench who could capitalize on the chances.

Georginio Wijnaldum left England for PSG after conquering England but he ended up regretting his choice of heading to France.

Wijnaldum is a great player but he failed to impress at PSG and Mauricio Pochettino ended up dropping him from the Starting XI.

Georginio Wijnaldum of AS Roma greets his supporters during the Serie A match between US Salernitana 1919 and Roma at Stadio Arechi on August 14, 2022.
Georginio Wijnaldum of AS Roma greets his supporters during the Serie A match between US Salernitana 1919 and Roma at Stadio Arechi on August 14, 2022. AFP

Wijnaldum moved to Roma upon finishing his first season with the Parisians but he picked up an injury after featuring in one game for Roma.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • From left: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

    5 players who flopped after being hyped

  • Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx

    KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

  • From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.

    Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Recommended articles

5 players who flopped after being hyped

5 players who flopped after being hyped

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

Is VAR truly killing football?

Is VAR truly killing football?

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout, Moriba helps Valencia to qualification

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

VAR rules out a goal for Ben Mee of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool on January 2, 2023.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Is VAR truly killing football?

From left: Lisandro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi
CONGRATULATIONS!

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.
TRENDING

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
TOTTENHAM

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Eugene Sifuna of Kabras Sugar in action against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi on Saturday 3 December 2022.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

From left: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
LISTICLE

5 players who flopped after being hyped