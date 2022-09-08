5 wonder kids to watch in the 2022/23 Champions League

1. Kylian Mbappe (23 years)

New season, same old story. With two goals under his name already, Mbappe could be on his way to becoming PSG’s talisman for this season again. His pace, shooting power and dribbles are just a joy to watch.

AFP

PSG thrashed Juventus 2-1 to win their first leg in the group stage over the Italian giants. Mbappe could have clinched a hattrick were it not for missing some of the chances. Having displayed a good game during the first match, football fans should expect more of these.

2. Erling Haaland (22 years)

AFP

The man, the myth, the legend. Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola has been over the moon after acquiring Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. City beat Sevilla 4-0 and they are the leaders in Group G.

Haaland grabbed a brace during the match and everything seems to be going his way after the City move. He has proved many wrong, and showed the football world that he can perform anywhere at any time.

With the likes of De Bruyne and Bernado Silva around him, City fans will enjoy watching this lad score many goals.

3. Jude Bellingham (19 years)

Bellingham is a youngster to watch after breaking all odds to be part of Borussia Dortmund’s main team. He scored Borussia’s 3rd goal against FC Kobenhavn and we can only hope to see more of such performances.

AFP

Being a midfielder, we might not see him score regularly but we will for sure enjoy watching how he commands the midfield with his spectacular passes. He will most of the time determine the outcome of Borussia’s score with his current role.

4. Vinicius Junior (22 years)

Vinicius has been improving as time goes by and we are getting to see what he is capable of. His goal against Liverpool last season was the difference in the final and he scored the opening goal for Real Madrid as they thrashed Celtic 3-0.

AFP

Vinicius’ pace just like Mbappe has been troubling opponent players as it takes a lot to keep up with him during a counter attack. It goes without doubts that he will be Real Madrid’s talisman for this season.

5. Phil Foden (22 years)

Foden is being moulded into a lethal attacker by Pep Guardiola and the process seems to be taking effect match after match. He Scored City’s second goal in their 4-0 win over Sevilla.

AFP