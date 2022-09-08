UCL

5 wonder kids to watch in the 2022/23 Champions League

Fabian Simiyu
The UEFA Champion League is back and as usual there are always talking points after all the first matches have been played

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain Fc during the Uefa Champions League Group H match between Paris Saint Germain Fc and Juventus Fc
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain Fc during the Uefa Champions League Group H match between Paris Saint Germain Fc and Juventus Fc

This season’s UEFA Champions League tournament has already evoked emotions with 49 spectacular goals being witnessed across all the matches. The following is a compiled list of youngster players to watch.

New season, same old story. With two goals under his name already, Mbappe could be on his way to becoming PSG’s talisman for this season again. His pace, shooting power and dribbles are just a joy to watch.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between PSG and Juventus on September 6, 2022
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between PSG and Juventus on September 6, 2022 AFP

PSG thrashed Juventus 2-1 to win their first leg in the group stage over the Italian giants. Mbappe could have clinched a hattrick were it not for missing some of the chances. Having displayed a good game during the first match, football fans should expect more of these.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland AFP

The man, the myth, the legend. Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola has been over the moon after acquiring Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. City beat Sevilla 4-0 and they are the leaders in Group G.

Haaland grabbed a brace during the match and everything seems to be going his way after the City move. He has proved many wrong, and showed the football world that he can perform anywhere at any time.

With the likes of De Bruyne and Bernado Silva around him, City fans will enjoy watching this lad score many goals.

Bellingham is a youngster to watch after breaking all odds to be part of Borussia Dortmund’s main team. He scored Borussia’s 3rd goal against FC Kobenhavn and we can only hope to see more of such performances.

Jude Bellingham shows his frustration as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum
Jude Bellingham shows his frustration as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum AFP

Being a midfielder, we might not see him score regularly but we will for sure enjoy watching how he commands the midfield with his spectacular passes. He will most of the time determine the outcome of Borussia’s score with his current role.

Vinicius has been improving as time goes by and we are getting to see what he is capable of. His goal against Liverpool last season was the difference in the final and he scored the opening goal for Real Madrid as they thrashed Celtic 3-0.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been key to their success so far this season
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been key to their success so far this season AFP

Vinicius’ pace just like Mbappe has been troubling opponent players as it takes a lot to keep up with him during a counter attack. It goes without doubts that he will be Real Madrid’s talisman for this season.

Foden is being moulded into a lethal attacker by Pep Guardiola and the process seems to be taking effect match after match. He Scored City’s second goal in their 4-0 win over Sevilla.

Phil Foden scored the only goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton
Phil Foden scored the only goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton AFP

His goal against Sevilla will go down in history as one of his best due to the manner in which he scored. His touch of finesse is always magical and we will definitely see him shine more in matches to come.

