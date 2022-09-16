How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?

MAN-U

A look at Manchester United Football Club owners, stadium and more

Old Trafford
Old Trafford

Name: Manchester United

Establishment: 1878

Nickname: The Red Devils

Stadium: Old Trafford (74,879 seats)

Current club owners: The Glazer family

Current manager: Erik Ten Hag

Club captain: Harry Maguire

Current club position: 5th

Manchester United have been living in the shadows of their past glory under Sir Alex Ferguson since he retired in 2013.

Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson AFP

It’s been 9years since Manchester United won a Premier League title and lifted their last trophy in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

United are currently competing in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, Football Association Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Being one of the most successful clubs in England, Manchester United has a total of 68 trophies. 20 Premier League titles, 1 Club World Cup, 2 Champions League, 1 Champions Clubs’ Cup, 1 Europa League, 1 Super Cup, 12 FA Cups, 5 League Cups, 21 Community Shields, 1 Continental Cup, 2 English 2nd Tier Champions and 1 Winner’s Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney formed Manchester United's lethal attack
Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney formed Manchester United's lethal attack Imago

The club is also under the rebuilding process with Erik Ten Hag at the wheels. United has employed more than Four coaches in a span of 9 years. Most of them failed to impress with the club demanding a lot after the Ferguson era.

  1. David De Gea
  2. Harry Maguire
  3. Marcus Rashford
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo
  5. Victor Lindelof
  6. Lisandro Martinez
  7. Raphael Varane
  8. Tom Heaton
  9. Martin Dubravka
  10. Phil Jones
  11. Diogo Dalot
  12. Brandon Williams
  13. Axel Tuanzebe
  14. Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  15. Tyrell Malacia
  16. Teden Mengi
  17. Tyler Fredricson
  18. Fred
  19. Bruno Fernandes
  20. Alejandro Garnacho
  21. Scott McTominay
  22. Facundo Pellistri
  23. Donny van de Beek
  24. Casemiro
  25. Christian Eriksen
  26. Jadon Sancho
  27. Anthony Elanga
  28. Antony Martial
  29. Antony
  30. Zidane Iqbal
  31. Shola Shoretire
  32. Charlie McNeil.
Erik ten Hag started his Premier League reign with a defeat.
Erik ten Hag started his Premier League reign with a defeat. Pulse Nigeria
  • Sir Alex Ferguson still earns a staggering £235,000 a week at United even after retiring.
  • Manchester United was the third most valuable club in 2019.
  • United became the first team in English history to win a treble under Sir Alex Ferguson (Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League).
  • One-tenth of the world's football spectators are Man United fans.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right)lauded Cristiano Ronaldo (left)as the greatest player of all time
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right)lauded Cristiano Ronaldo (left)as the greatest player of all time AFP
  • In 1958, 8 of Manchester United’s players were killed in the Munich air crash.
  • By winning the UEFA Europa League in 2017, Manchester United became one of only five teams to have won all three of the main European trophies.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

