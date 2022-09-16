How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?

Establishment: 1878

Nickname: The Red Devils

Stadium: Old Trafford (74,879 seats)

Current club owners: The Glazer family

Current manager: Erik Ten Hag

Club captain: Harry Maguire

Current club position: 5th

Manchester United have been living in the shadows of their past glory under Sir Alex Ferguson since he retired in 2013.

AFP

It’s been 9years since Manchester United won a Premier League title and lifted their last trophy in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

United are currently competing in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, Football Association Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Being one of the most successful clubs in England, Manchester United has a total of 68 trophies. 20 Premier League titles, 1 Club World Cup, 2 Champions League, 1 Champions Clubs’ Cup, 1 Europa League, 1 Super Cup, 12 FA Cups, 5 League Cups, 21 Community Shields, 1 Continental Cup, 2 English 2nd Tier Champions and 1 Winner’s Cup.

Imago

The club is also under the rebuilding process with Erik Ten Hag at the wheels. United has employed more than Four coaches in a span of 9 years. Most of them failed to impress with the club demanding a lot after the Ferguson era.

Current ManU squad

David De Gea Harry Maguire Marcus Rashford Cristiano Ronaldo Victor Lindelof Lisandro Martinez Raphael Varane Tom Heaton Martin Dubravka Phil Jones Diogo Dalot Brandon Williams Axel Tuanzebe Aaron Wan-Bissaka Tyrell Malacia Teden Mengi Tyler Fredricson Fred Bruno Fernandes Alejandro Garnacho Scott McTominay Facundo Pellistri Donny van de Beek Casemiro Christian Eriksen Jadon Sancho Anthony Elanga Antony Martial Antony Zidane Iqbal Shola Shoretire Charlie McNeil.

Pulse Nigeria

Fun Facts on Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson still earns a staggering £235,000 a week at United even after retiring.

Manchester United was the third most valuable club in 2019.

United became the first team in English history to win a treble under Sir Alex Ferguson (Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League).

One-tenth of the world's football spectators are Man United fans.

AFP