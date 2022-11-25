What's cooking? Ababu Namwamba meets FIFA president in Qatar

Ababu Namwambe took the oath of office recently under the new government and we are yet to see what will happen after he promised to intervene in the matter after he assumes power.

The ban came about when former Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture in Kenya, Amina Mohamed disbanded the FKF board starting with Nick Mwenda who was the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president.

Football has never been the same in Kenya since then and this is evident when the Kenya Premier was suspended by the caretaker board before its resumption recently.

Namwamba, the current Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture in Kenya, seems to have hit the ground running after meeting with Gianni Infantino.

What did they discuss? Did they come to a conclusion? The photos circulating online show a happy Infantino having a good time with other African delegates.

The Cabinet Secretary also met with the current Harambee Stars captain, Michael Olunga who plays for the Qatari side Al-Duhail possibly to talk about the state of football in the country.