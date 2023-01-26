ADVERTISEMENT
TRANSFERS

Saint-Maximin to AC Milan & other transfer stories today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

AC Milan are monitoring Saint-Maximin of Newcastle in case they miss out on Zaniolo

Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and Raphinha
Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and Raphinha

The transfer window in Europe has less than five days remaining and clubs are making their last signings to bolster their squads.

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

AC Milan are monitoring Allan Saint-Maximin as an alternative replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo in case he stays at AS Roma.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United v Brentford on October 8, 2022.
Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United v Brentford on October 8, 2022.

READ: Newcastle sign Saint-Maximin, Willems

It is unlikely that Roma will release Zaniolo and Saint-Maximin's transfer fee seems to be in excess of what Milan can pay for his services from Newcastle United.

Maximin's price is in the range of $32.7 million (Sh4 billion).

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said Raphinha will not leave Camp Nou at the end of the season as opposed to the rumours that he was on his way to Arsenal.

"Raphinha will be very important like it was the other day when he started. We will rotate because in the end the season is very long and we play every 3-4 days.

Raphael Dias Belloli Raphinha of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF played at Spotify Camp on January 22, 2023.
Raphael Dias Belloli Raphinha of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF played at Spotify Camp on January 22, 2023.

"Luckily we have three competitions at stake and there will be changes and rotations, very sure," said Xavi.

Raphinha has struggled to adapt to Barca's way of playing and he has only scored two goals in 16 appearances.

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt insisted that Enzo Fernandez will not be leaving the club this January after Chelsea renewed their interest in the youngster.

When you see Enzo playing for Benfica you can tell he's in shape and happy. He's not thinking about anything else.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Enzo Fernandez of Argentina on December 18, 2022.

READ: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

I'm not expecting to lose any of our regular starters. I see the players concentrated and I hope this continues," said Schmidt.

Enzo was part of the Argentina squad that lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
