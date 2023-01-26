Saint-Maximin to AC Milan & other transfer stories today

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Saint-Maximin to AC Milan

AC Milan are monitoring Allan Saint-Maximin as an alternative replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo in case he stays at AS Roma.

It is unlikely that Roma will release Zaniolo and Saint-Maximin's transfer fee seems to be in excess of what Milan can pay for his services from Newcastle United.

Maximin's price is in the range of $32.7 million (Sh4 billion).

Raphinha to stay at Barca

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said Raphinha will not leave Camp Nou at the end of the season as opposed to the rumours that he was on his way to Arsenal.

"Raphinha will be very important like it was the other day when he started. We will rotate because in the end the season is very long and we play every 3-4 days.

"Luckily we have three competitions at stake and there will be changes and rotations, very sure," said Xavi.

Raphinha has struggled to adapt to Barca's way of playing and he has only scored two goals in 16 appearances.

Enzo to stay at Benfica

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt insisted that Enzo Fernandez will not be leaving the club this January after Chelsea renewed their interest in the youngster.

When you see Enzo playing for Benfica you can tell he's in shape and happy. He's not thinking about anything else.

I'm not expecting to lose any of our regular starters. I see the players concentrated and I hope this continues," said Schmidt.