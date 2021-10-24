RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ajax put five past nearest rivals PSV

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Sebastien Haller (C), Antony (Up) and Davy Klaassen (R) were all on the scoresheet for Ajax against PSV

Sebastien Haller (C), Antony (Up) and Davy Klaassen (R) were all on the scoresheet for Ajax against PSV Creator: François WALSCHAERTS
Sebastien Haller (C), Antony (Up) and Davy Klaassen (R) were all on the scoresheet for Ajax against PSV Creator: François WALSCHAERTS

Champions Ajax humiliated rivals PSV Eindhoven with a 5-0 victory in Amsterdam on Sunday to move four points clear of their opponents at the top of the Eredivisie.

Recommended articles

The hosts, who thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 for a third straight win in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, continued their brilliant form to send out a statement to the rest of the Dutch top-flight.

Steven Berghuis gave Erik ten Hag's Ajax a half-time lead before PSV collapsed in the second period.

Sebastien Haller, with his 14th goal of the season, added a second before Brazilian winger Antony backed up his wonderful strike against Dortmund with another goal.

Davy Klaassen came off the bench to make it four and Dusan Tadic completed the rout in injury time.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Solskjaer vows to stay as Man Utd boss despite Liverpool thrashing

Solskjaer vows to stay as Man Utd boss despite Liverpool thrashing

Solskjaer rues 'darkest day' after Man Utd humiliated by Salah treble

Solskjaer rues 'darkest day' after Man Utd humiliated by Salah treble

Napoli retake top spot despite perfect start ending at Roma

Napoli retake top spot despite perfect start ending at Roma

Modeste double earns Cologne derby draw with Leverkusen

Modeste double earns Cologne derby draw with Leverkusen

Manchester United's worst Premier League defeats

Manchester United's worst Premier League defeats

Solskjaer laments 'darkest day' as Man Utd hit rock bottom

Solskjaer laments 'darkest day' as Man Utd hit rock bottom

Klopp ready for beers after 'insane' Liverpool rout of Man Utd

Klopp ready for beers after 'insane' Liverpool rout of Man Utd

Hat-trick hero Salah hails 'big win' as Liverpool crush Man Utd

Hat-trick hero Salah hails 'big win' as Liverpool crush Man Utd

Messi set for first taste of Marseille-PSG rivalry

Messi set for first taste of Marseille-PSG rivalry

Trending

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS

Valbuena felt 'in danger' over sex tape, Benzema trial hears

French football player Mathieu Valbuena (R), involved in a 'sex tape case', addresses media representatives next to lawyer Paul Albert Iweins (C) inside a court Creator: Thomas SAMSON

Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

Humiliated: Roma coach Jose Mourinho Creator: Marco BERTORELLO