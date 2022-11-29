TRENDING

Details of Onana's letter after first team suspension

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Andre Onana has penned a heartfelt message after being kicked out of the Cameroon exit

Andre Onana reacts during the Cameroon vs Switzerland match on November 24, 2022.
Andre Onana reacts during the Cameroon vs Switzerland match on November 24, 2022.

Andre Onana has confirmed rumours about his situation in Qatar after being suspended from the Cameroon national squad by head coach Rigobert Song.

Onana had cited Song's tactics as too traditional thus falling out with the gaffer. Song had no choice but to drop the Inter Milan keeper before their Serbia clash.

The Cameroon Football Federation, later on, posted a press release to confirm that they supported Song's actions and that they will always give him the support that he needs.

Andre Onana (left) and Nicolas Nkoulou on November 24, 2022.
Andre Onana (left) and Nicolas Nkoulou on November 24, 2022.

READ: Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Onana took to his social media pages today November 29, 2022, to write a heartfelt message to his supporters after being kicked out from the squad.

"I want to express my affection for my country and the national team. Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon as I always do, to achieve the team's goals.

"I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner. I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side.

"Some moments are difficult to assimilate. However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our team and country.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022.
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022.

"I extend all my strength to my teammates because we demonstrated that we are capable of going very far in this completion.

"The values that I promote as a person and as a player are the ones that identify me and that my family has given me since my childhood. Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege. The nation first and forever. Thank you!" Posted Onana.

It has been confirmed that Onana will fly to Paris first before heading to Yaoundé.

Fabian Simiyu

