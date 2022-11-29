QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Onana has released a statement addressing his altercation with Rigobert Song and exile from the Cameroonian national team

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup squad and is set to play no further part in the tournament after being suspended by the country's football federation.

Onana reportedly departed the team hotel and travelled to the airport on Tuesday, heading to Paris as his initial destination before he travels on to Yaounde.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has spoken out on the situation for the first time through a statement released on his social media platforms.

"I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side," Onana said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Andre Onana during the World Cup match between Switzerland vs Cameroon, in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022.
Andre Onana during the World Cup match between Switzerland vs Cameroon, in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022. AFP

"However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our team and country."

Onana's statement said he "was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon achieve the team's goals".

"I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner," he added.

On Monday evening Fecafoot released a statement to say Inter Milan keeper Onana had been "temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons".

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022.
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022. AFP

Cameroon's football federation (Fecafoot) took action after Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song said established first-choice Onana had asked not to play their second Group G match, amid reports of a falling out between the pair in Qatar.

The 26-year-old Inter Milan keeper was replaced by Devis Epassy for Monday's 3-3 draw against Serbia, and was not listed among the substitutes.

Devis Epassy played in goal against Serbia in place of Onana
Devis Epassy played in goal against Serbia in place of Onana Cameroon

Now led by Song's former team-mate Samuel Eto'o, Fecafoot expressed "its full support" for the coach as he implemented the policy "aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion with the national team".

There are suggestions the coach and goalkeeper have disagreed over Onana's regular venturing out of his penalty area.

