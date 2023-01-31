Arnold Origi reacts after being named goalkeeping coach at Swedish side

The former Lillestrom goalkeeper was on Tuesday confirmed as Ostersunds senior team goalkeeping coach, linking up with his former coach Magnus Powell.

“In connection with the camp in Antalya, Östersunds FK has finalized a new responsible goalkeeper coach. The Norwegian-Kenyan Arnold Origi will be responsible for the goalkeeper training within the A-team in the coming time. We wish Arnold a warm welcome to ÖFK!,” announced Ostersunds on its Twitter account.

Origi could not hide his joy with the appointment as he looks to make the translation from playing to coaching.

“Extremely happy and grateful to step into the next chapter and start my career as a coach, as the goalkeeper coach for Östersunds FK. A different position, but the joy, passion and pride to and for work still remains the same,” said Origi on his Facebook page.

Origi started his career at Kenyan Clubs Mathare United and Tusker before moving to Norway.

The 39-year-old is a son to Kenyan legend Austin Oduor and a cousin to AC Milam star Divock Origi.