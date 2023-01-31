Kenya legend Arnold Origi has expressed his joy over his appointment as the goalkeeper’s coach at Swedish second-tier outfit Ostersunds FK.
Arnold Origi reacts after being named goalkeeping coach at Swedish side
The former Tusker FC custodian could not hide his joy after being offered the goalkeepers' coach role at the Reds.
Recommended articles
The former Lillestrom goalkeeper was on Tuesday confirmed as Ostersunds senior team goalkeeping coach, linking up with his former coach Magnus Powell.
“In connection with the camp in Antalya, Östersunds FK has finalized a new responsible goalkeeper coach. The Norwegian-Kenyan Arnold Origi will be responsible for the goalkeeper training within the A-team in the coming time. We wish Arnold a warm welcome to ÖFK!,” announced Ostersunds on its Twitter account.
Origi could not hide his joy with the appointment as he looks to make the translation from playing to coaching.
“Extremely happy and grateful to step into the next chapter and start my career as a coach, as the goalkeeper coach for Östersunds FK. A different position, but the joy, passion and pride to and for work still remains the same,” said Origi on his Facebook page.
Origi started his career at Kenyan Clubs Mathare United and Tusker before moving to Norway.
The 39-year-old is a son to Kenyan legend Austin Oduor and a cousin to AC Milam star Divock Origi.
Origi won 38 caps for Kenya and his last match in Harambee Stars colours was on in November 2020 against Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
More from category
-
AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby
-
Arnold Origi reacts after being named goalkeeping coach at Swedish side
-
2023 FKF Cup to commence next month