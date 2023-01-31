ADVERTISEMENT
Arsenal pondering on Jorginho deal & other transfer stories today

Fabian Simiyu
Arsenal are in talks with Chelsea for the transfer of Jorginho from Stamford Bridge

Jorginho Frello (left) and Hector Bellerin
The transfer window in Europe has less than 15 hours remaining and clubs are making their last signings to bolster their squads.

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Arsenal are open to signing Jorginho Frello from Chelsea if they will miss out on Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jorginho to Emirates will however depend on whether Arsenal will miss out on their other key targets that are on their wish list.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho
Chelsea are on the other hand chasing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The Blues will be willing to let Jorginho leave if they will land Fernandez.

Hector Bellerin is on his way out of Barcelona after lasting at Camp Nou for four months only after a permanent switch from Arsenal.

Barcelona unveils Hector Bellerin on September 6, 2022.
FC Porto of Portugal wants to sign the defender who wants regular minutes away from Xavi Hernandez. Bellerin will probably be Pedro Porro's replacement who is on his way to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester City are pushing for the transfer of Jack Harrison from Leeds United before the closure of the transfer window.

Jack Harrison
Leeds are not ready to sell the winger to their rivals while Harrison is also not ready to move to the relegation-bound club.

