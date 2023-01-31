Arsenal pondering on Jorginho deal & other transfer stories today

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Jorginho wanted by Arsenal

Arsenal are open to signing Jorginho Frello from Chelsea if they will miss out on Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jorginho to Emirates will however depend on whether Arsenal will miss out on their other key targets that are on their wish list.

AFP

Chelsea are on the other hand chasing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The Blues will be willing to let Jorginho leave if they will land Fernandez.

Hector Bellerin to Porto

Hector Bellerin is on his way out of Barcelona after lasting at Camp Nou for four months only after a permanent switch from Arsenal.

Pulse Nigeria

FC Porto of Portugal wants to sign the defender who wants regular minutes away from Xavi Hernandez. Bellerin will probably be Pedro Porro's replacement who is on his way to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester Keen on Harrison deal

Leicester City are pushing for the transfer of Jack Harrison from Leeds United before the closure of the transfer window.

Pulse Live Kenya